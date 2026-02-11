‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3 Sets April Premiere at Netflix, Unveils First Look

“XO, Kitty” Season 3 has set an April premiere date at Netflix.

The third installment of the spinoff series will hit the streamer on Thursday, April 2, Netflix announced Wednesday alongside a reveal of first-look photos. Like past seasons, the Season 3 drop will include all eight episodes.

The Season 3 premiere comes just over a year after the second installment debuted in January 2025, following Anna Cathcart’s Kitty Song Covey through her junior year of high school. For Season 3, Kitty will tackle senior year.

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “Kitty Song Covey returns for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out. She’s going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea and make big decisions about her future. And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected.”

In addition to Cathcart, “XO, Kitty” stars Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell and Hojo Shin, among others.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, “XO, Kitty” is showrun, written and executive produced by Valentina Garza and executive produced by creator Jenny Han, Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment and Bradley Gardner.

Check out the first-look photos below: