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Everything Leaving Netflix in April

From the “James Bond” films to Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s horrifying classic “Misery”

Raquel Harris
"Misery" (Columbia Pictures)
"Misery" (Columbia Pictures)

Nothing good lasts forever, and that’s why you need to sit down, turn on Netflix, and start watching these movies and TV shows that are about to leave Netflix in April.

And we do mean, bangin.’ From hilarious comedies like Martin Lawrence’s “Big Momma’s House,” to terrifyingly good classics, like Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “Misery,” you’re truly going to miss out.

Maxwell Jenkins (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images), Abby Ryder Fortson (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) and Tanner Hagen (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Toys For Tots Toy Drive Presented by Key Elements PR)
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Before it’s too late, check out the list of everything leaving Netflix come April.

Leaving April 1

  • The American President
  • Best in Show
  • Big Momma’s House
  • Big Momma’s House 2
  • The Bucket List
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love.
  • District 9
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Ford v. Ferrari
  • Free Solo
  • Friends with Benefits
  • Ghosts of Mississippi
  • Kicking & Screaming
  • Man on Fire
  • Misery
  • Molly’s Game
  • Only the Brave
  • Pineapple Express
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Pitch Perfect 2
  • Rio
  • Rio 2
  • Rumor Has It…
  • Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving April 7

  • Queen of the South: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 16

  • Van Helsing: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 17

  • Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 21

  • Casino Royale
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Die Another Day
  • Dr. No
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • From Russia with Love
  • GoldenEye
  • Goldfinger
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • Never Say Never Again
  • No Time to Die
  • Octopussy
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • You Only Live Twice
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Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

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