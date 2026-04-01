Everything Leaving Netflix in April

Nothing good lasts forever, and that’s why you need to sit down, turn on Netflix, and start watching these movies and TV shows that are about to leave Netflix in April.

And we do mean, bangin.’ From hilarious comedies like Martin Lawrence’s “Big Momma’s House,” to terrifyingly good classics, like Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “Misery,” you’re truly going to miss out.

Before it’s too late, check out the list of everything leaving Netflix come April.

Leaving April 1

The American President

Best in Show

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

The Bucket List

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

District 9

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Ford v. Ferrari

Free Solo

Friends with Benefits

Ghosts of Mississippi

Kicking & Screaming

Man on Fire

Misery

Molly’s Game

Only the Brave

Pineapple Express

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Rio

Rio 2

Rumor Has It…

Zero Dark Thirty

Leaving April 7

Queen of the South: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 16

Van Helsing: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 17

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 21