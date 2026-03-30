8 Movies and Shows to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in April 

What better kickstart to watch movies and television is there than learning they’re about to leave streaming? Netflix recently announced a slate of films and series set to leave the service later in April, from classic comedies to a bunch of James Bond movies — so if there’s anything on this list you still need to see, watch quickly.

Here are eight movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in April.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara in “Best in Show” (Warner Bros.) “Best in Show” Leaving: April 1 Christopher Guest aimed his mockumentary sights at the dog pageant community in “Best in Show,” a hilarious comedy following a set of five entrants in a prestigious Philadelphia dog show. Guest co-wrote alongside Eugene Levy, with the film leaning heavily on improvised dialogue. “Best in Show” features a stand-out performance from the late Catherine O’Hara, so be sure to check it out before it’s gone.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love” (Warner Bros.) “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Leaving: April 1 If the “Paradise” finale has you yearning for more from Dan Fogelman, you can stream his (admittedly quite different) film “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” on Netflix. Fogelman wrote the rom-com, directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, centering on the interconnected love stories of a soon-to-be-divorced man (Steve Carell), his wife (Julianne Moore), a womanizer (Ryan Gosling) and a law school graduate (Emma Stone). It’s a charming film that features a brilliant scene in the climax that’s something of a Fogelman twist of its own.

“District 9” Leaving: April 1 Neill Blomkamp’s “District 9” is an incredibly impressive piece of sci-fi filmmaking, depicting first contact with an alien species through a lived-in and grounded lens. The documentary-like approach and willingness to tackle real-world issues through a genre lens make this one of the most memorable sci-fi films of the century. Read Next

7 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch If You Loved 'Project Hail Mary'

“Ford v Ferrari” (20th Century Fox) “Ford v Ferrari” Leaving: April 1 James Mangold has dipped his toe into many distinct genres: superhero films, adventure movies, music biopics, westerns, sci-fi/fantasy epics (if his Jedi Order “Star Wars” movie ever gets off the ground). In “Ford v Ferrari,” the director tackles the sports flick with thrilling results. The film, based on a true story, sees Matt Damon and Christian Bale as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, the team behind Ford’s win at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

James Bond and Auric Goldfinger in “Goldfinger” (EON) “Goldfinger” Leaving: April 21 A whole slew of “James Bond” films are preparing to leave Netflix in April, so anyone who wants to catch up before Denis Villeneuve’s reboot may want to cross a few off now. One of the first “Bond” movies, “Goldfinger,” remains one of the very best. Sean Connery stars as 007 in the third entry into the franchise, directed by Guy Hamilton with Richard Maibaum and Paul Dehn adapting Ian Fleming’s novel of the same name.

“Man on Fire” (Getty Images) “Man on Fire” (2004) Leaving: April 1 On April 30, “Man on Fire” will get a reboot as a Netflix thriller series created by Kyle Killen and led by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Before that show rolls around, you can check out Tony Scott’s take on the same story with Denzel Washington in the lead of the 2004 film, which leaves the streamer this month. The TV series marks the third time A. J. Quinnell’s book of the same name will be adapted, with an even earlier version led by Scott Glenn in 1987. Read Next

'Man on Fire' Teaser Sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Gun Down Enemies in Rio: 'You're Not Going to Survive This'

“Misery” (Columbia Pictures) “Misery” Leaving: April 1 There are a couple of Rob Reiner films leaving Netflix in April, including the political romance “The American President,” written by Aaron Sorkin. One of Reiner’s most popular films, “Misery,” is also set to leave the streamer soon. James Caan and Kathy Bates deliver a pair of tremendous performances in this Stephen King adaptation, penned by William Goldman.