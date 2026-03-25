7 Sci-Fi Movies to Watch If You Loved ‘Project Hail Mary’

“Project Hail Mary” loves science, and it loves science fiction. Like many Phil Lord and Christopher Miller collaborations, the film is both reverential and referential to the movies that came before, a pastiche of classic and modern sci-fi. It’s a movie that loves nodding to the big-screen sci-fi canon — and will no doubt become part of that canon itself.

Here are seven sci-fi movies to watch if you loved “Project Hail Mary.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer “2001: A Space Odyssey” From the very first frames of “Project Hail Mary,” movie lovers in the audience will know that Lord, Miller and their team had Stanley Kubrick’s “2001” on the mind while filming their own space odyssey — and honestly, how couldn’t they? This is one of the most iconic and influential pieces of science fiction ever made, one that no doubt influences almost every sci-fi filmmaker from the moment they pick up the camera. It may be nearly 60 years old, but “2001: A Space Odyssey” remains one of the most technically impressive and visually stunning sci-fi films ever made (a lineage “Project Hail Mary” will likely join itself). Read Next

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Paramount Pictures “Arrival” Denis Villeneuve is one of the century’s signature sci-fi filmmakers, delivering masterworks like “Blade Runner 2049,” the “Dune” series and “Arrival.” The latter is the most grounded of the bunch, an Earth-set film starring Amy Adams as a linguist who attempts to communicate with aliens after first contact. The inspiration can be heavily felt in “Project Hail Mary,” most notably through the sequences of Dr. Ryland Grace’s early attempts at communicating with his extra-terrestrial companion Rocky. Though these are two wildly different films with wholly distinct tones, they’re also both heavily invested in process, often emphasizing the science in science fiction.

Sony “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” While shades of a lot of movies can be seen in “Project Hail Mary,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is one of the only films that is directly referenced in the text (in a particularly fun nod from Ryan Gosling’s hero). If you’re wondering why audiences were laughing at five notes sung by Ryland Grace, you should probably check this movie out. Even if you have seen it, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is always worth revisiting. One of the only films written by Steven Spielberg, this is a phenomenal, introspective and deeply personal approach to science fiction and the first contact subgenre, one that asks big questions without simple answers.

Universal Pictures “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” Speaking of Spielberg, his influence on “Project Hail Mary” can be particularly felt in the relationship between Ryland Grace and Rocky, a cute alien companion he meets on a mutual mission to save their stars. It’s hard to have a “Boy and his alien” (or, in this case, grown man and his alien) story without triggering thoughts of Spielberg’s classic family sci-fi. It’s simply one of the best, most emotional alien films ever made. Read Next

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Warner Bros. “The Lego Movie” This one might be stressing the definition of a “sci-fi movie,” but there are spaceships and giant mechs in it, so it counts. “Project Hail Mary” sees Lord and Miller return as feature film directors for the first time since 2014, when they had the dual hit of “The Lego Movie” and “22 Jump Street.” There are some interesting through lines from their careers that can be seen in both “Lego” and “Project Hail Mary” — notably, the trope of an average Joe forced by extraordinary circumstances to become a hero. It’s a story format that suits the directors nicely, allowing them to mix their signature sense of humor with boundless optimism.

20th Century Fox “The Martian” “Project Hail Mary” marks the second time screenwriter Drew Goddard has adapted an Andy Weir sci-fi novel, the first being Ridley Scott’s “The Martian.” I’m sure most “Project Hail Mary” fans are aware of its spiritual precursor, a story about astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) learning to survive on Mars after being accidentally left behind, sparking a massive effort to, as the tagline says, “Bring Him Home.” What’s perhaps most impressive about the two Goddard/Weir collaborations is how distinct they feel. Both stories follow the same broad strokes — astronauts stranded in space using process-driven science and international efforts on Earth to beat impossible odds. Yet each film remains thrilling and singular.