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Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Finds Its Fred, Velma and Shaggy

Maxwell Jenkins, Abby Ryder Fortson and Tanner Hagen join previously announced Mckenna Grace in the series

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Maxwell Jenkins (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images), Abby Ryder Fortson (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) and Tanner Hagen (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Toys For Tots Toy Drive Presented by Key Elements PR)
Maxwell Jenkins (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images), Abby Ryder Fortson (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) and Tanner Hagen (Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Toys For Tots Toy Drive Presented by Key Elements PR)

We have our Mystery Inc.

Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson and Maxwell Jenkins have joined Netflix’s live-action “Scooby-Doo” series. Hagen will play Shaggy Rogers, Fortson will play Velma Dinkley and Jenkins will play Fred Jones, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The trio joins Mckenna Grace, who was previously announced to portray Daphne Blake; rounding out the cast of the non-canine members of Mystery Incorporated.

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Netflix describes the upcoming series as: “A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers via Midnight Radio for the series. Other EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman (via Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television), André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson (via Midnight Radio) and Toby Haynes. Haynes also directed the first episode of the series.

Audiences may recognize Fortson from her role as Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie in “Ant-Man” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (the role was taken over by Kathryn Newton after an “Avengers: Endgame” time skip). She also starred in “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and, more recently, “Carousel” at Sundance.

Both Fortson and Hagen appeared in the first season of “The Pitt.” Hagen will also appear in the upcoming sci-fi film “Dark Light,” while Jenkins’ credits include “Lost in Space” and “The Bondsman.”

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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