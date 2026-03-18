‘Imperfect Women’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Kate Mara, Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss have some dark secrets they’re keeping behind closed doors, and now you have all the details about how to tune into the drama.

The new psychological thriller was adapted from Araminta Hall’s 2020 novel of the same name. Writer and producer Annie Weisman created the show and also serves as the showrunner.

“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company, Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.

Check out all the viewing details below.

When does “Imperfect Women” premiere?

“Imperfect Women” premieres on Apple TV on Wednesday, March 18.

When do new episodes air?

“Imperfect Women” will have a two-episode premiere, and then new episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays through April 29.

“Imperfect Women” episode release schedule:

“Imperfect Women” will consist of eight episodes. Check out the episode release schedule below:

Episode 1: “Eleanor” — Wednesday, March 18

Episode 2: “Crush” — Wednesday, March 18

Episode 3: “Monster” — Wednesday, March 25

Episode 4: “Nancy” — Wednesday, April 1

Episode 5: “Louise” — Wednesday, April 8

Episode 6: “Mary” — Wednesday, April 15

Episode 7: “Fabulation” — Wednesday, April 22

Episode 8: “The Bridge” — Wednesday, April 29

Are more episodes on the way?

Since “Imperfect Women” is a limited series, it doesn’t look like it, but when it comes to Hollywood, things are always changing. If news comes that there will be another season, we’ll be here to let you know.

What is “Imperfect Women” about?

Here’s the description of “Imperfect Women,” per Apple TV: “Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, ‘Imperfect Women’ examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

Who’s in the cast?

Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, Wilson Bethel and Sherri Saum.

Watch the trailer: