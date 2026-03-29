What’s New on Hulu in April 2026

Somehow, some way, we are already approaching Spring, and that means it’s time for another shuffle of the streaming catalogues. So, what’s hitting Hulu in April?

Well, ahead of the May release of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” the streamer will now have the first film, making it easy for fans to refresh their memories — or possibly just catch up for the first time. There will also be new originals, like “Pizza Movie,” starring “Stranger Things” alum Gaten Matarazzo, Sean Giambrone and more.

You can find a full list of what’s new to Hulu in April 2026 below.

April 1

Dear Killer Nannies: Complete Season 1

Atomic S1: Complete Season 1

Fire Force: Complete Season 3 Pt. 2 (DUBBED)

Jack & Bobby: Complete Season 1

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Topper Guild Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

That’s Amazing Creator Essentials: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Bees: Complete Limited Series

The Beekeeper (2024)

Big Daddy (1999)

Big Daddy En Espanol (1999)

The Croods (2013)

The Croods En Espanol (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

50 First Dates (2004)

50 First Dates En Espanol (2004)

Date Night (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Heat (2013)

In Time (2011)

Micki & Maude (1984)

Micki & Maude En Espanol (1984)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Mo’ Money En Espanol (1992)

Monster House (2006)

Monster House En Espanol (2006)

Moon (2009)

Moon En Espanol (2009)

Murphy’s Romance (1985)

Murphy’s Romance En Espanol (1985)

My Life (1993)

My Life En Espanol (1993)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Neighbors (1981)

Night At The Museum (2006)

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie En Espanol (2001)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

Pacific Rim: Uprising En Espanol (2018)

Pretendiendo (2025)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Shark Tale (2004)

Shark Tale En Espanol (2004)

Shrek (2001)

DreamWorks Animation

Shrek En Espanol (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek 2 En Espanol (2004)

Shrek The Third (2007)

Shrek The Third En Espanol (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Shrek Forever After En Espanol (2010)

The Sitter (2011)

Sobriedad me Estas Matando (2025)

Toni Erdmann (2016)

Toni Erdmann En Espanol (2016)

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street En Espanol (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

22 Jump Street En Espanol (2014)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

April 3

Pizza Movie (Hulu Original Film)

April 4

Primitive War

April 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

April 6

Sirat (2025)

April 7

Bad Boys Ride or Die (2024)

Bad Boys Ride or Die En Espanol (2024)

April 8

The Testaments (3-episode premiere)

April 9

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 7

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes: Complete Season 1

WWE LFG: Complete Season 2

The Floor: Season 5 Premiere

Pets on a Train (2025)

April 10

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair: Complete Season 1

Perfect Crown: Series Premiere

Finnick (2022)

April 13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022) (SUBBED & DUBBED)

April 14

#SKYKING: Documentary Premiere

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

The Quiz With Balls: Season 3 Premiere

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

April 15

Blippi Wonders: Complete Seasons 2-3

April 16

Court Cam: Complete Season 8

MasterChef: Season 16 Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 3

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Last Christmas (2019)

Last Christmas En Espanol (2019)

April 17

Innate: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Shelby Oaks (2024)

April 22

Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiere)

April 23

Live PD: Police Patrol: Complete Season 8

April 24

No Other Choice (2025)

April 25

Good Boy (2025)

April 26

Daddio (2023)

Daddio En Espanol (2023)

Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn in “Daddio”

April 29

Silent Night (2023)

April 30

Family Lockup: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 28

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

Harold and the Purple Crayon En Espanol (2024)

A Haunting In Venice (2023)

Monster In The Family: The Stacey Kananen Story (2025)

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story (2025)