Why Hulu Killed the ‘Buffy’ Reboot

Hulu canceled the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reboot, with Sarah Michelle Gellar set to reprise the 90s series’ titular character. The series’ star hinted that one specific Disney executive was at the center of the shocking devision, and reports later named Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich as the ultimate slayer.

In an interview with People, Gellar noted that one executive in particular made it known he had never seen the original series or planned to as they shot the pilot for the reboot.

“That tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn’t watch it,” Gellar said of the process. Representatives for Hulu and 20th Television declined to comment on Erwich’s involvement.

After the pilot was filmed and delivered, the series received feedback from Hulu that it played too young and felt too small. The pilot script then went through a rewrite process after the streamer noted that the reboot did not take enough big swings.

The new script reportedly was 90 minutes, featured more of Gellar’s Buffy and felt more adult for a streaming audience. The reboot was produced by 20th Television and Searchlight TV, and the new version reportedly was received well at both studios.

Representatives for Hulu declined to comment on the cancellation to TheWrap over the weekend, but an individual with knowledge of the decision said the streamer is exploring next steps for the franchise and the door is still open to revisit “Sunnydale.”

The cancellation comes a year after Hulu ordered a pilot for the reboot, tentatively titled “Buffy: New Sunnydale.” Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, a self-proclaimed lifelong “Buffy” fan, was set to direct with a script from Nora and Lilla Zuckerman of “Poker Face.”

Gellar somberly took to Instagram to share that the series had been staked dead Saturday, telling fans she wanted to be the one to break the news.

“I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots,” Gellar said in an Instagram reel Saturday. “Thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love [Buffy] and how much she means not only to me but to all of you, and this doesn’t change any of that.”

The “Ready Or Not 2” star said that none of the team saw the cancellation coming. The announcement came as her latest film premiered at SXSW and two nights before Chloé Zhao’s Academy Awards showing for her film “Hamnet.”

“For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé’s victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is — that says something,” she said.

Gellar was set to return as the series’ titular character, and the focus of the series would have been on molding a new slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong. In her People interview, the star specifically shared she was “gutted” no one will see the “superstar” newcomer as the slayer.

The series regular cast also included Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso and Jack Cutmore-Scott, with Chase Sui Wonders as a guest star. The reboot was produced by 20th Television and Searchlight TV.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” debuted in 1997 and ran for seven seasons through 2003. The series moved from the WB to UPN for its final two seasons, and spawned the spin-off “Angel” as well as a canon comic series.