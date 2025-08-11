‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Taps Chase Sui Wonders as Guest Star

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is adding star power to its next chapter on Hulu. Chase Sui Wonders, star of Apple TV+ comedy “The Studio” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” is set to join the cast of the sequel series, which has a pilot order at the Disney-owned streamer.

The actress will play Shirley, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. No other details on the character were revealed.

The new series stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the next slayer. Additional details on the series, which hails from 20th Television and Searchlight TV, are being kept under wraps.

The pilot will be executive produced and directed by Chloé Zhao. Additional EPs include Suite B’s Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui, Gail Berman and Dolly Parton, who EPs for Sandollar.

Wonders was part of the ensemble cast of the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot, which Gellar also appeared in and debuted to box office success this summer. She also co-stars on “The Studio” with Seth Rogen, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Catherine O’Hara, which has been renewed for Season 2. Other credits include the HBO Max YA drama “Genera+ion” and horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”