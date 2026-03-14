‘Buffy’ Reboot Staked Dead at Hulu: ‘Sad to Have to Share This,’ Sarah Michelle Gellar Says | Video

The planned “Buffy and the Vampire Slayer” reboot from Chloé Zhao and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar has been shelved at Hulu, the star announced on Instagram Saturday.

“So I am really sad to have to share this, but I want to do well to hear it from me. Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with ‘Buffy: New Sunnydale,’” Gellar said. “I want to thank Chloé Zhao because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots.”

She continued, “And thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you, and this doesn’t change any of that. And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, it could still be on.”

Watch the full video below:

Representatives for Hulu declined to comment on the cancellation, but an individual with knowledge of the decision says the streamer is exploring next steps for the franchise and the door is still open to revisit Sunnydale.

The series was announced in July 2025. Gellar was set to return as the titular character, and the focus of the series would have been on finding a new slayer.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” debuted in 1997 and ran for seven seasons through 2003. The series moved from the WB to UPN for its final two seasons, and spawned the spin-off “Angel” as well as a canon comic series.

“It’s funny. I always used to say, ‘No,’ ’cause it’s in this bubble and so perfect,” Gellar told Drew Barrymore of a possible reboot last year. “But watching ‘Sex and the City’ and seeing ‘Dexter’ and realizing there are ways to do it definitely does get your mind thinking … I mean, it’s a universe and it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think more so than ever.”