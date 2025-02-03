‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Sequel Series With Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Works at Hulu

A “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” sequel series is in the works at Hulu, with Sarah Michelle Gellar attached to return.

The new series is nearing a pilot order at Hulu, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. The next chapter in the Buffyverse will see Gellar return as the titular character, though the new series will primarily follow a new slayer.

The pilot will be directed by “Eternals” director Chloé Zhao based off a script written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. 20th Television and Searchlight TV produce the show.

The Zuckermans will also executive produce the pilot alongside Zhao and Gellar. Additional EPs include Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui, who EP via Suite B; and Dolly Parton, who EPs via Sandollar.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” first launched in March 1997 and ran for seven seasons through 2003, moving from the WB to UPN for the show’s final two seasons. It spawned the spin-off “Angel” as well as a canon comic-book series, affectionately called “Season Eight.”

Gellar recently set the stage for a potential return to Sunnydale during a December appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” while promoting her other new show, “Dexter: Original Sin.”

“It’s funny. I always used to say, ‘No,’ ’cause it’s in this bubble and so perfect,” she said of a possible reboot. “But watching ‘Sex and the City’ and seeing ‘Dexter’ and realizing there are ways to do it definitely does get your mind thinking … I mean, it’s a universe and it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think more so than ever.”

Representatives for Hulu and 20th Television declined to comment on this story.