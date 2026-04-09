The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Prime Video This Weekend

Another weekend means another opportunity to sneak in a great movie or two.
Prime Video’s offerings are ever-changing, but this week, a cult sci-fi sensation, an iconic comedy, and a new heist movie are just begging to be checked out. Whether you’re looking to binge a couple of new movies or just check something out quick on a lazy night in with take-out, these are the gems to consider from Prime Video.
Here are the 3 movies to consider this weekend.
Donnie Darko
Plain and simple: if you’re a fan of sci-fi and haven’t seen “Donnie Darko,” close this tab and get to work. Explaining the thriller would spoil some of the magic, but know that Jake Gyllenhaal plays a boy in the late ’80s plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit suit who tells him the world will end in a month if he doesn’t commit a series of crimes.
Just trust that it’s great, and that many movies seen immediately afterward won’t feel quite in the same league.
Spaceballs
If you’re looking for iconic comedy, there are few films that outstrip “Spaceballs.” The film is Mel Brooks’ spoof of “Star Wars,” but became a cult hit of its own. Come for the deconstruction of Han Solo, Chewbacca and how “Star Wars” became mired in a hunt for more money and the next great brand deal, and stay for Rick Moranis in perhaps his best role as the Vader-esque Dark Helmet – an icon for incompetent bosses and middle managers throughout the galaxy.
Crime 101
If you’re in the mood for a good heist film, 2026’s “Crime 101” just landed on Prime Video. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry, the film follows a bank robber and an insurance broker who team up for, you guessed it, one last big job. All the while, they’re dogged by a tenacious detective. There are tinges of “Heat” laced throughout this new film, which has all the makings of a new cult crime movie in waiting. Time will tell, but a watch this weekend is well worth it.