The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Prime Video This Weekend

Another weekend means another opportunity to sneak in a great movie or two.

Prime Video’s offerings are ever-changing, but this week, a cult sci-fi sensation, an iconic comedy, and a new heist movie are just begging to be checked out. Whether you’re looking to binge a couple of new movies or just check something out quick on a lazy night in with take-out, these are the gems to consider from Prime Video.

Here are the 3 movies to consider this weekend.