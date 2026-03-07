We’re back with another round of the best movies to watch this weekend on Paramount+.
This three-pack movie list includes a trio of dramas that will make you laugh and cry. All three also feature some of the most brilliant actors of all time, including Brendan Gleeson and Leonardo Dicaprio.
We know it’s not easy choosing something to watch, so let us do the work for you and check out the list below.
“Good Will Hunting” (1997)
Who doesn’t need a good heartwarming tear-jerker in their lineup of movies to watch? “Good Will Hunting” is one of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s early collaborations, and it won them each the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It’s about a highly intelligent young man named Will (Matt Damon) who doesn’t understand the full potential of his brain. While working as a janitor at MIT, professor Geral Lambeu discovers his smarts after seeing him solve a graduate-level math equation. When Will gets arrested for attacking a cop, Lambeu offers to help him clear his crime only if he takes up therapy with a man named Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (2022)
The Golden Globe-winning “The Banshees of Inisherin” takes place on a remote island near the coast of Ireland, where the film spotlights the story of two friends (Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson) who suddenly come to an impasse in their relationship. In an attempt to repair the broken friendship, Farrell’s character enlists the help of his sister and a troubled islander.
“Blood Diamond” (2006)
“Blood Diamond,” starring Leonardo Dicaprio and Djimon Hounsou, is based on the real life atrocities of the Sierra Leone Civil War in the 1990s. In the film, a white South African named Danny Archer smuggler and a Black Mende fisherman named Solomon Vandy come together to recover a rare pink diamond that Solomon hid while in forced labor. As part of their partnership, Danny must also help Solomon find his abducted son who’s been turned into a child soldier.