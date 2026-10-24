3 Best Movies to Stream on Paramount+ This Week

It’s peak Spooky Season, which means it’s also peak “cuddle up on the couch with a great movie and a cozy blanket” season.

Paramount+ has a bevy of great choices whatever your mood, but for our curated selection of good movies to stream on Paramount+ this week we’ve got two very different horror movies and a sword-and-sandals epic. Yes indeed, all three are sure to hit the sweet spot, but it depends on your mood.

Want a goofy but still scary horror movie to enjoy with friends or a significant other? We got you. Want a really scary horror movie that you’ve probably never seen? We’ve also got you there. Want to extend your obsession with Greek mythology after seeing “The Odyssey” this summer? Yep, got you there too.

These are our picks for the best movies to stream on Paramount+ this week.

“Drag Me to Hell”

Universal Pictures

Here’s a fun Spooky Season pick: Sam Raimi’s 2009 film “Drag Me to Hell” is scary, but it’s fun scary. Alison Lohman plays a bank loan officer who, after denying an old woman a bank loan, gets cursed by her. It turns out she just denied a bank loan to a gypsy. Big mistake. Huge. What ensues is a goopy, hellish spiral as her life turns upside down, all leading up to one of the best horror movie endings of all time. Watch with friends and a big bucket of popcorn.

“Troy”

Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom in ‘Troy’ (Warner Bros.)

If “The Odyssey” got you interested in Greek mythology, 2004’s “Troy” — which Christopher Nolan was at one point supposed to direct — is a nice watch for “extra credit.” While not as dramatic as Nolan’s film, “Troy” is big in its own way as it chronicles the Trojan War and sacking of Troy, with Brad Pitt as Achilles, Eric Bana as Hector, Orlando Bloom as Paris and Diane Kruger as Helen of Troy. It’s a classic epic in every sense of the phrase, bombastic and moody in equal measure.

“It Follows”

Maika Monroe in “It Follows” (Radius-TWC)

So you wanna get scared? Watch “It Follows.” The 2014 horror movie from filmmaker David Robert Mitchell stars Maika Monroe as a woman who becomes tormented by a supernatural entity. The catch? You can get rid of this entity only by sleeping with someone; then they will be afflicted by it while it leaves you alone. A sequel, titled “They Follow,” is in production with Mitchell and Monroe returning, so catch up on this terrific indie horror hit so you can be in-the-know when the next one comes rolling around.