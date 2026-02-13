The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in February

Hulu added a slate of movies in February perfect for Valentine’s Day, Black History Month or even just a casual watch. Between some iconic rom coms, one of the 2010s’ best Oscar winners and some under-seen 2025 releases, there’s plenty for you to stream on the service this month.

Here are the seven best new movies streaming on Hulu this February.

“10 Things I Hate About You” (Credit: Touchstone Pictures) “10 Things I Hate About You” Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hulu added “10 Things I Hate About You,” an utterly charming rom com with a Shakespearean spin. In this 90s-set “The Taming of the Shrew” riff, directed by Gil Junger and written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kirsten Smith, Julia Stiles plays a wise beyond her years, often harsh high schooler Kat, who begins dating the school’s bad boy, Patrick (Heath Ledger). Little does Kat know, Patrick was paid to take her out so that her younger sister (played by Larisa Oleynik) could be free of their father’s no-dating rule. “10 Things I Hate About You” is a phenomenal rom com, featuring great chemistry between Stiles and Ledger as well as some fantastic young performances from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and David Krumholtz. Lutz and Smith’s mixing of modern and Shakespearean language makes the film all the more enjoyable. If nothing else, you get to watch Ledger sing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on some bleachers backed by a high school marching band — and what’s more romantic than that?

“12 Years a Slave” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) “12 Years a Slave” In honor of Black History Month, Hulu brought Steve McQueen’s Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave” to the service. Based on Solomon Northup’s memoir, the film tells the tragic story of a free man abducted and sold into slavery in mid-1800s America, adapted for the screen by John Ridley. It’s an unflinching film, told masterfully by McQueen and Ridley (who won Best Adapted Screenplay), with a stellar leading turn by Chiwetel Ejiofor and a star-making performance by Lupita Nyong’o (who won Best Supporting Actress).

“Clown in a Cornfield” (RJLE Films) “Clown in a Cornfield” You know what’s scarier than a clown? A clown in a cornfield. Just look at my hometown haunted corn maze, Field of Screams (located in, I’m not joking, Maize, Kansas). Directed by Eli Craig, this film is a lean and mean slasher delivering exactly on its titular promise — there’s a cornfield clown named Frendo, who likes killing people. You don’t need more than that! “Clown in a Cornfield,” written by Craig and Carter Blanchard and adapting Adam Cesare’s novel of the same name, is a bloody good time, both a slasher throwback and a subversive horror feature. If you’re a Valloween type person, this is the movie to watch. Read Next

“Ghostbusters” (Columbia Pictures) “Ghostbusters” (1984) I’ve always found it a bit odd that “Ghostbusters” fell into the faithful legacyquel franchise machine. Don’t get me wrong — I love Ivan Reitman’s original 1984 film as much as the next guy. But rather than viewing it as a lore-heavy classic ripe for torch passing, I mostly think of it as … a pretty effective comedy? There’s a perfect alchemy to this first film that’s just hard to match. Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis’ script fires on all cylinders, as does the central cast of Aykroyd, Ramis, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Rick Moranis. The ghostbusting is cool and all, with some iconic imagery and an all-timer theme song, but the original “Ghostbusters” was, more than anything else, really quite funny.

“Splitsville” (Credit: Neon) “Splitsville” Here’s a rom com of a different sort for you Valentine’s Day streamers. Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin star in “Splitsville” (written by the duo and directed by Covino) as best friends Paul and Carey. When Carey’s wife Ashley (Adria Arjona) says that she wants a divorce, he seeks solace in Paul and his wife, Julie (Dakota Johnson). Carey quickly learns that Paul and Julie are in an open marriage — and sleeps with Julie soon after. Maybe this isn’t the most aspirational rom com to watch this Valentine’s Day, but it’s certainly one that will get you laughing.

Frank Dillane in “Urchin” (1-2 Special) “Urchin” It’s always fascinating to see what an actor does with their directorial debut — some playing it safe, others swinging for the fences. Harris Dickinson certainly belongs among the latter crowd. On top of playing a supporting part, Dickinson both wrote and directed “Urchin,” a film about a London man (played in an exceptional leading performance by Frank Dillane) struggling under the weight of addiction and poverty. Dickinson establishes a patient, perceptive and thoughtful eye as a filmmaker, mixing naturalism with elements of surrealism. It’s not a perfect debut, but it sure is an interesting one.