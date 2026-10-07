6 Easter Eggs in Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie,’ From The Dark Tower to ‘Battlestar Galactica’

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The latest reimagining of Stephen King’s “Carrie” has more than a few fun Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed fans to catch.

The 2026 adaptation of “Carrie” comes from Mike Flanagan, who has brought a number of the author’s books to the big and small screen. The filmmaker is a dyed-in-the-wool fan of King and the Easter Eggs he snuck into “Carrie” reflect that. Plus, it’s pretty clear that his long trip to adapting “The Dark Tower” is high on his mind no matter what he’s working on — and for King’s Constant Readers, Flanagan has offered plenty of surprises.

Check out the Easter Eggs we clocked in Prime Video’s “Carrie,” below:

Carrie’s dad works for LaMerk Industries

Carrie’s dad dies in one of the opening scenes of the premiere, but it’s where he dies that might perk up Constant Readers. Ralph works in construction, and the day he dies, he walks by a sign indicating he’s working on a LaMerk Industries project. That’s a company that fans of The Dark Tower know all too well. In later books in King’s long-running series, LaMerk is a metalworks company allied with The Crimson King to take down the Tower and stop The Gunslinger Roland Deschain and his ka-tet. Usually, the corporation is focused on producing robots — but it seems they’re getting into commercial real estate, too.

Margaret works at S-Mart

When Carrie is told she has to attend public school in the wake of Ralph’s death, Margaret is told that in order to keep custody, she needs to get a job. As such, she works first as a cashier and then as a janitor at a place called S-Mart. Longtime horror fans will recognize the name as a prominent store in Sam Raimi’s “The Evil Dead” franchise. That series’ protagonist Ash also works at S-Mart.

Chris gets the pig blood from a hog farm owned by Sombra Corporation

The hog farm where Chris and Billy get the blood with which to douse Carrie also contains a King reference. A sign for the farm mentions that it’s owned by the Sombra Corporation. Like LaMerk, Sombra works for The Crimson King and his efforts to destroy The Dark Tower. Their jobs are primarily to work on the Keystone Earth to destroy The Rose – that world’s link to the Tower – and manage the Trans Corporation, which is tasked to find young telekinetics to be taken to Mid-World to serve as Breakers to tear down the Dark Tower.

With the 2026 adaptation of “Carrie” exploring more telekinetics in the world, it makes you wonder if Flanagan is starting to set down connection flags should he ever get to adapt King’s magnum opus.

“Carrie” (Prime Video)

Theater marquee is celebrating Brian De Palma

Following the prom massacre, Carrie wanders through Chamberlain in her blood-soaked prom dress. At one point, she stops at an intersection in front of the town movie theater and the marquee is advertising a celebration for director Brian De Palma. Aside from being a legendary director in general, De Palma also helmed the original “Carrie” adaptation that starred Sissy Spacek back in the ’70s.

The series is a ‘Battlestar Galactica’ reunion

Flanagan must be a big “Battlestar Galactica” fan because the season is a full-on reunionon of the beloved science fiction series’ cast. Michael Trucco – who plays Chris’ dad in “Carrie” – has been a staple in Flanagan’s projects since “Midnight Mass,” but he also starred as Anders in BSG. He was joined in the regular cast by Tahmoh Penikett, who played Ralph in “Carrie” and Agathon in BSG, and Katee Sackhoff, who shows up late in the King adaptation and famously played Starbuck in “Battlestar Galactica.”

But that was not where the reunion ended. In the final episodes of the season, the town gathers students and parents to talk through whether or not they should go through with the planned prom. Two of the concerned parents are played by Aaron Douglas and Tricia Helfer — Douglas played Chief Tyrol and Helfer played Number Six in “Battlestar Galactica.”

The Shine

This one is pretty obvious from the jump, but Carrie has The Shine – the term for telekinetics of various degrees that populate many of King’s books. It’s also clear there are larger groups with The Shine who are banding together and trying to find Carrie. Whether these are The Breakers from The Dark Tower, just independent rogue groups or something else is left unclear as the season comes to a close.