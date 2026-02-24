16 CBS Shows Premiering This Week, From ‘Survivor 50’ to a New ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

CBS broadcast television returns this week with a full slate to enjoy. From broad comedies like “The Neighborhood” to crime procedurals like “FBI,” CBS television returns in full force.
Several series that aired their midseason finales in December will pick back up the drama (or the laughs) this week.
CBS’ jam-packed mid-season premiere schedule includes some of its biggest hits, including “Tracker,” which moves to its new time slot on Sunday nights.
Otherwise, the CBS schedule will be fairly similar to what it was in the fall, with a few exceptions. That includes the latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “Marshals,” which will have its series premiere Sunday, and the Tom Ellis-led “FBI” spinoff “CIA,” which will aired its series premiere on Monday.
For a full breakdown of all the big CBS premieres this week, keep reading.
The Neighborhood
Airs Mondays
“The Neighborhood” continues its eighth and final season on Monday. It will air its mid-season premiere at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs all returned for Season 8. The series follows the Butler and Johnson families as they face big changes in the neighborhood.
DMV
Airs Mondays
The office comedy series will return Monday at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.
The freshman installment received an additional seven-episode order from CBS for the back half of its first season. The single-camera comedy takes place at the East Hollywood DMV, where employees make minimum wage and deal with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door.
FBI
Airs Mondays
“FBI” Season 8 returns to CBS for its midseason premiere Monday at 9 p.m. ET. After their winter break, Agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), and Stuart Scola (John Boyd) return to duty, picking up where the two-part finale left off.
CIA
Airs Mondays
A new spinoff of Dick Wolf’s long-running drama series “FBI” will air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. “CIA” will star Tom Ellis and follow an elite FBI/CIA fusion cell that investigates international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets.
No shows will return to the network on Tuesday because of the State of the Union. “NCIS” shows will return to the network March 3.
Survivor 50
Airs Wednesdays
The landmark 50th season of “Survivor” will air on CBS on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. The milestone season features 24 returning players competing in Fiji. Notable alumni returning to the series include Mike White, Cirie Fields, Ozzy Lusth and Colby Donaldson, to name a few.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage
Airs Wednesdays
“The Big Bang Theory” spinoff will return from its midseason break Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Season 2 stars Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper and Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister as they navigate the pressures of marriage and parenthood.
Ghosts
Airs Wednesdays
The CBS series returns for the rest of its fifth season at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The mystery-comedy follows a young couple who inherit a haunted mansion and turn it into a bed-and-breakfast.
Matlock
Airs Thursdays
The Kathy Bates-led CBS series will return Thursday at 9 p.m. ET with its midseason premiere. Season 2 will pick up with an ICE storyline that the law firm will have to address. When their client is detained by ICE agents, the team is forced to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation.
Elsbeth
Airs Thursdays
“Elsbeth” returns to CBS Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. Starring Carrie Preston, the series will air its midseason return this week. The series follows Elsbeth Tascioni, a brilliant but unconventional defense attorney with keen instincts, who teams up with the NYPD to crack high-profile murder cases through her unique perspective.
Sheriff Country
Airs Fridays
The sheriff procedural returns Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Small-town sheriff Mickey Fox protects Edgewater from crime while navigating family conflict and personal mysteries in this “Fire Country” spinoff.
Fire Country
Airs Fridays
“Fire Country” will air after its sheriff spinoff at 9 p.m. ET after its hiatus from the fall finale. A young convict volunteers for a California fire-fighting program to earn early release, working with Cal Fire crews—including former friends and rivals—while battling dangerous wildfires and facing his past.
Boston Blue
Airs Fridays
“Boston Blue” is the spinoff of CBS’ long-running police procedural “Blue Bloods” that came to an end in 2024 after 14 seasons. The cop drama will return at 10 p.m. ET.
Veteran NYPD detective Danny Reagan relocates to Boston, joining the city police department and partnering with Detective Lena Silver—member of a prominent law enforcement family—as they handle complex crime and personal challenges in this “Blue Bloods” universe expansion.
60 Minutes
Airs Sundays
The long-running news magazine program will air a new episode on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The series hosts investigative reporting, in-depth interviews and feature stories on current events and cultural issues each week.
Marshals
The “Yellowstone” spinoff will premiere Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.
After leaving ranch life behind, former Navy SEAL Kayce Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana, using his cowboy and tactical skills to bring justice to the frontier while balancing duty, family, and the psychological cost of service.
Tracker
Airs Sundays
“Tracker” Season 3 will air at a new time slot on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET.
Survivalist and master tracker Colter Shaw travels the country helping law enforcement and private citizens catch criminals and locate the missing—for a price—using his exceptional skills.
Watson
Airs Sundays
The CBS drama will move from its Monday slot to Sunday. Season 2 of the mystery will air March 1 at 10 p.m. ET.
In the detective drama, Dr. John Watson runs a clinic treating rare medical cases but finds himself drawn into mysteries that blur the line between medicine and crime, especially after evidence resurfaces that Sherlock Holmes may still be alive.