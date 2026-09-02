Everything New on Paramount+ in September

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The new torrent of streaming movies and shows on Paramount+ in September is shaping up to have quite a few winners.
Leading the pack for comedy fans is likely the streaming release of “Scary Movie 6” and the sequel series to the ’90s hit “Martin” called “The Varnell Hill Show.” Other highlights include the “Creed” trilogy, “Shutter Island” and more than a few Stephen King adaptations.
Once again, there is plenty for everyone dropping on Paramount+ this month. Here’s the full list of what to expect and when.
Sept. 1
- 21 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street
- 300
- 300: Rise of an Empire
- A Perfect Murder
- Afflicted
- Along Came A Spider
- Area 51
- Argo
- Ask The Dust
- Asylum
- Below
- Blindness
- Case 39
- Changing Lanes
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
- Creed
- Creed II
- Creed III
- Deep Impact
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Double Jeopardy
- Dracula III: Legacy
- Drunk Wedding
- Dunkirk
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Event Horizon
- Every Breath You Take
- Fist Fight
- Free Birds
- Frida
- Galaxy Quest
- Ghost
- Godzilla
- Gone Baby Gone
- Haunter*
- Homestead*
- House at the End of the Street
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Joe Dirt
- Just Go with It
- King Kong
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love and Monsters
- Machete Kills
- Mimic
- Mimic 2
- Mimic 3: Sentinel
- My Cousin Vinny
- Nancy Drew
- Patriot Games
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Pet Sematary II
- Phantoms
- Proof
- Prophecy
- Red Eye
- Regarding Henry
- Restoration
- Roadracers
- Rocky
- Rocky Balboa
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Rumpelstiltskin
- Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy
- Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
- Seven
- Shutter Island
- Smart People
- Spell
- Spontaneous
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Sweetness*
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Babysitter
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Butcher’s Wife
- The Core
- The Crossing Guard
- The Crow
- The Crow: City of Angels
- The Crow: Wicked Prayer
- The Dead Zone
- The Devil Inside
- The Ghost and the Darkness
- The Gift
- The Haunting
- The Heart Specialist*
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Monster Squad
- The November Man
- The Prophecy
- The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
- The Prophecy II
- The Prophecy: Forsaken
- The Prophecy: Uprising
- The Relic
- The Ruins
- The Stepford Wives
- The Ten Commandments
- The Uninvited
- The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series
- The Woman in Black
- Three Wishes
- Tommy Boy
- Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Up In The Air
- Vindicta
- Welcome to Sarajevo
- Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension
- Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000
- Wes Craven Presents: They
- What Lies Beneath
- Whitney
Sept. 3
- Clash of the Thundermans
- Scary Movie (2026)
- Scary Movie (2026) – Extended Cut
Sept. 8
- The Daily Show (Season 31)
- Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)
Sept. 9
- The Death of Stalin
- PAW Patrol (Season 12)
Sept. 10
- Colin From Accounts (Season 3)
Sept. 11
- Daughters of 9/11 (CBS Entertainment Special)
Sept. 13
- 60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)
Sept. 14
- The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)
- Ghosts Australia (Season 1)
Sept. 15
- Show Dogs
Sept. 16
- Furlough
- Golden Axe
- Route 187
Sept. 17
- South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+)
Sept. 18
- MobLand (Season 2)
Sept. 19
- The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 6)
Sept. 23
- Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)
Sept. 24
- Team Moms: Baseball
Sept. 27
- 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)
Sept. 29
- Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary (CBS Special)
Sept. 30
- Sacrifice (Season 2)
- The Amazing Race (Season 39, two night premiere event)