Everything New on Paramount+ in September

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The new torrent of streaming movies and shows on Paramount+ in September is shaping up to have quite a few winners.

Leading the pack for comedy fans is likely the streaming release of “Scary Movie 6” and the sequel series to the ’90s hit “Martin” called “The Varnell Hill Show.” Other highlights include the “Creed” trilogy, “Shutter Island” and more than a few Stephen King adaptations.

Once again, there is plenty for everyone dropping on Paramount+ this month. Here’s the full list of what to expect and when.

Sept. 1

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

300

300: Rise of an Empire

A Perfect Murder

Afflicted

Along Came A Spider

Area 51

Argo

Ask The Dust

Asylum

Below

Blindness

Case 39

Changing Lanes

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Deep Impact

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Double Jeopardy

Dracula III: Legacy

Drunk Wedding

Dunkirk

Edge of Tomorrow

Event Horizon

Every Breath You Take

Fist Fight

Free Birds

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Ghost

Godzilla

Gone Baby Gone

Haunter*

Homestead*

House at the End of the Street

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Joe Dirt

Just Go with It

King Kong

Like Water for Chocolate

Love and Monsters

Machete Kills

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

My Cousin Vinny

Nancy Drew

Patriot Games

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pet Sematary II

Phantoms

Proof

Prophecy

Red Eye

Regarding Henry

Restoration

Roadracers

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rumpelstiltskin

Russell Mulcahy’s Tale of the Mummy

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven

Shutter Island

Smart People

Spell

Spontaneous

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

Sweetness*

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Babysitter

The Brothers Grimm

The Butcher’s Wife

The Core

The Crossing Guard

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Dead Zone

The Devil Inside

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Gift

The Haunting

The Heart Specialist*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Monster Squad

The November Man

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Relic

The Ruins

The Stepford Wives

The Ten Commandments

The Uninvited

The Varnell Hill Show | Season 1 | Paramount+ Original Series

The Woman in Black

Three Wishes

Tommy Boy

Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Up In The Air

Vindicta

Welcome to Sarajevo

Wes Craven Presents Dracula II: Ascension

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

Wes Craven Presents: They

What Lies Beneath

Whitney

Sept. 3

Clash of the Thundermans

Scary Movie (2026)

Scary Movie (2026) – Extended Cut

Sept. 8

The Daily Show (Season 31)

Let’s Make a Deal (Season 17)

Sept. 9

The Death of Stalin

PAW Patrol (Season 12)

Sept. 10

Colin From Accounts (Season 3)

Sept. 11

Daughters of 9/11 (CBS Entertainment Special)

Sept. 13

60 Minutes (Season 59 Premiere)

Sept. 14

The Drew Barrymore Show (Season 7)

Ghosts Australia (Season 1)

Sept. 15

Show Dogs

Sept. 16

Furlough

Golden Axe

Route 187

Sept. 17

South Park (Season 29 Premiere, next-day on Paramount+)

Sept. 18

MobLand (Season 2)

Sept. 19

The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 6)

Sept. 23

Survivor (Season 51 Premiere)

Sept. 24

Team Moms: Baseball

Sept. 27

2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)

Sept. 29

Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary (CBS Special)

Sept. 30