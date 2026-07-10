All the Songs in ‘The Five Star Weekend’

“The Five Star Weekend” is now streaming on Peacock, but does it have a five-star soundtrack? Well, that’s up to you to decide. All we can do here is tell you what’s on said soundtrack.

Really, across the 8-episode season, there’s a lot, and you’ll definitely recognize plenty of the songs and artists. There are some classic faves, like Darlene Love, The Cranberries, Extreme and more. But there’s also more current stars, like Laufey, Raye and others. But, if you don’t hang around for the credits, you might’ve missed them. So, allow us to provide.

You’ll find a list of every song in “The Five Star Weekend” below, categorized by episode.

Episode 1

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

“Little Bitty Pretty One” by Frankie Lymon

“IKYK” by Ogi w/ Patti Labelle sample

“Let’s Go Back” by Jungle

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

“The Thrill Is Gone” by Raye

“Worth It” by Raye

“Lover Girl” by Laufey

Episode 2

“Dominoes” by Jungle

“Alter Ego” by Doechii, w/ JT

“Take My Breath Away” by Berlin

“Be My Lover” by La Bouche

“Summertime” by Sundays

Episode 3

“Super Duper Love” by Joss Stone

“Walking On Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

“Brass In Pocket” by The Pretenders

Episode 4

“How Do You Like Me Now” by The Heavy

“Shake It Out” by Florence + the Machine

Episode 5

“Labor of Love” by Carrtoons (ft Haile Supreme)

“Roam” by The B-52’s

“Just Can’t Get Enough” by Depeche Mode

“I Ran (cover)” by (Chicken Box house band cover)

“More Than Words” by Extreme

Episode 6

“Leave The Light On” by Maggie Rogers

“Your Love” by The Outfield

Episode 7

“Doubt” by Marley Chaney

“River” by Leon Bridges

“Little Charmer” by The Technicolors

“London Bridge” by Fergie

Episode 8

“Only You” by Yazoo

“These Are The Days” by 10,000 Maniacs

“Sweet Disposition” by Temper Trap

“Flowers In Your Hair” by The Lumineers

“You’re Not Alone” by Allison Russell ft. Brandi Carlile