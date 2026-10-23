Where to Stream Every ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie

The “Friday the 13th” franchise has become quite sprawling but luckily if you want to do a full rewatch you can.
The full story to date of Jason Voorhees and his machete kills can be checked out if you have a handful of streamer subscriptions. On top of that, a new series diving deeper into Jason and his mother Pamela’s origins before the major kills at Camp Crystal Lake is now also streaming for fans who want to know every inch of the lore.
Here is where to head to find and stream every film in the “Friday the 13th” franchise.
Where can you stream all the “Friday the 13th” movies – and the new prequel show?
All of the “Friday the 13th” movies and remakes are available for streaming across a couple of different platforms. Here’s where you can find them.
- Friday the 13th (1980) – Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+, Tubi
- Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) – Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+
- Friday the 13th Part III (1982) – Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) – Paramount+, AMC+
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985) – Paramount+, AMC+
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) – Paramount+, AMC+
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) – Paramount+, AMC+
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) – Paramount+, AMC+
- Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) – Philo
- Jason X (2001) – Philo
- Freddy vs. Jason (2003) – HBO Max
- Friday the 13th (2009) – HBO Max
- Crystal Lake (2026) – Peacock
When does “Crystal Lake” come out?
The “Friday the 13th” prequel “Crystal Lake” is already out. All eight episodes of the story about a young Jason and his mother Pamela are available for to binge right now on Peacock.
What is “Crystal Lake” about?
The new Peacock series tracks Jason through his tragic accident that sends his mom into a murderous rampage for any of the kids who dare to stay at Camp Crystal Lake as counselors. Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees and Callum Vinson as Jason.