Where to Stream Every ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The “Friday the 13th” franchise has become quite sprawling but luckily if you want to do a full rewatch you can.

The full story to date of Jason Voorhees and his machete kills can be checked out if you have a handful of streamer subscriptions. On top of that, a new series diving deeper into Jason and his mother Pamela’s origins before the major kills at Camp Crystal Lake is now also streaming for fans who want to know every inch of the lore.