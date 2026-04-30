The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

The best movies on HBO Max this week will get you ready for a great night at the movie theater, too!
The list of three movies you should watch on HBO Max this weekend includes two features with sequels primed to land in theaters in the coming weeks. One is already a comedy classic that deserves to be seen – or more likely revisited – and the other is a quality action film that might have been buried in the mass of COVID releases a few years ago.
These are the three movies streaming on HBO Max that you should check out this weekend.
Marty Supreme
“Marty Supreme” finally landed on HBO Max, and it has already shot to the top of the most-streamed films on the platform. Timothée Chalamet put on an award-winning performance as a man driven by the sole purpose of becoming the greatest table tennis player ever.
In addition to being a high-octane and irreverent character study, “Marty Supreme” might also stand as one of the best sports movies of the last decade. Whether you saw it in theaters or missed it, it’s time to check it out at home.
The Devil Wears Prada
The highly anticipated sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” is officially upon us, but before going, it might be time for a fashionable rewatch. The iconic comedy stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the chaotic world of high-profile fashion magazine Runway. Unlike many 2000s comedies, “The Devil Wears Prada” entirely holds up on a rewatch. If you somehow missed the movie, or only caught patchwork clips on TV and social media memes over the years, there is literally no better time to queue up the original before heading to see the sequel as it hits theaters on Friday.
Mortal Kombat
“Mortal Kombat” is another bit of fun homework where you can curl up on the couch with your popcorn and soda and prep for a highly anticipated movie that’s about to land in theaters.
“Mortal Kombat” dropped on HBO Max originally back in 2022 as a direct-to-streaming pandemic film release and many people likely missed it because of that. It’s well worth a movie night for any fan of action films, well-choreographed fight sequences or the popular video games. It’s unclear how much of the original film will play into the new sequel, which is finally introducing the titular Mortal Kombat tournament, but it’s a fun ride, and a closer look at Sub-Zero and Scorpion is hard to complain about.