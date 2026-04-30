The 3 Best Movies on HBO Max This Weekend

The best movies on HBO Max this week will get you ready for a great night at the movie theater, too!

The list of three movies you should watch on HBO Max this weekend includes two features with sequels primed to land in theaters in the coming weeks. One is already a comedy classic that deserves to be seen – or more likely revisited – and the other is a quality action film that might have been buried in the mass of COVID releases a few years ago.

These are the three movies streaming on HBO Max that you should check out this weekend.