‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The Mid-season break is over. “High Potential” is back and better than ever for its second season, with Steve Howey joining the party for the second installment of the Kaitlin Olson-led ABC drama.

Howey joins Season 2 as Captain Nick Wagner, who promises to shake up dynamics in the LAPD between Morgan (Olson), Karadec, Soto, Daphne and Oz.

After the first episodes of Season 2 delved deeper into the infamous game maker that Morgan’s family and eliminated him as a threat, Morgan had bigger fish to fry after the fall finale, when she found herself nearly sleeping with the supposed enemy. Her indiscretions didn’t thrill Wagner, who has been a tough cookie to crack.

When is “High Potential” back from the break?

After two months off the air, Season 2 returns with new weekly episodes on Jan. 6 at 9:00 p.m. — moving up an hour from its previous 10 p.m. timeslot.

When did“High Potential” Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 on ABC, and returns for its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

What time does “High Potential” air?

New episodes of “High Potential” debut Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Where is “High Potential” streaming?

If you can’t watch new episodes live on ABC, new episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the day after their premiere.

“High Potential” Season 2 Episode Schedule:

S.2 Ep.1: “Pawns” — Sept. 16, 2025 “While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal..”

S.2 Ep.2: “Checkmate” — Sept. 23, 2025 “As the Major Crimes team desperately seek answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school’s talent show..”

S.2 Ep. 3: “Eleven Minutes” — Sept. 30, 2025 “When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn’t ready to face.”

S.2 Ep. 4: “Behind the Music” — Oct. 7, 2025 “An investigation involving the murder of a local singer uncovers details that reopen a strikingly similar decades-old cold case. Later on, the team rallies around Soto after she is passed over for the captain’s chair.”

S.2 Ep. 5: “Content Warning” — Oct. 14, 2025 “When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner’s new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman’s disappearance.”

S.2 Ep. 6: “Chasing Ghosts” — Oct. 21, 2025 “It’s almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava.”

S.2 Ep. 7: “The One That Got Away” — Oct. 28, 2025 “When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman’s backpack.”

S.2 Ep. 8: “The One That Got Away: Part Two” — Jan. 6, 2026 “Morgan’s suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman’s missing backpack causes problems for all involved.”

S.2 Ep. 9: “Under the Rug” — Jan. 13, 2026 “As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.”



Who stars in “High Potential?”

In addition to Kaitlin Olson starring as Morgan, the cast includes Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena, with Steve Howey joining Season 2 as Nick Wagner.