How to Watch ‘Coyote vs. Acme’: Is the Long-Awaited ‘Looney Tunes’ Movie Streaming?

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“Coyote vs. Acme” had a treacherous path to the big screen but it’s finally coming out.

The live-action/animated hybrid film à la “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was shelved by Warner Bros. years ago despite being completely finished. CEO David Zaslav deemed the film would be better as a tax write-off than a theatrical release. Luckily, Ketchup Entertainment saved the courtroom comedy from disappearing into the vault, and the film is finally coming out.

Here’s where you can watch “Coyote vs. Acme” and when the film is expected to land on a streaming service.

When does “Coyote vs. Acme” come out?

“Coyote vs. Acme” finally arrives on Friday, Aug. 28.

Is “Coyote vs. Acme” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “Coyote vs. Acme” will only be available in theaters after having been saved from permanent shelving. Streaming details aren’t available yet.

Find showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who’s in the “Coyote vs. Acme” cast?

The “Coyote vs. Acme” cast is led by Will Forte and he is joined by Lana Condor and John Cena. Then there are the many Looney Tunes to round out the cast – Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny, The Road Runner and more star alongside the human counterparts.

What is “Coyote vs. Acme” about?

The new real world/animated hybrid film is a courtroom comedy that follows Wile E. Coyote hiring a billboard lawyer to take on the massive Acme Corporation after he gets fed up with the products he buys backfiring on him during his many pursuits of The Road Runner.

Watch the Trailer: