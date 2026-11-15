How to Watch the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 on TV and Streaming

One of the biggest nights in kids television is here once more. It’s time for the Kids’ Choice Awards.
This year marks the 39th ceremony put on by Nickelodeon and, as always, it’s bound to be a chaotic, slimy, but very fun night. Alex Warren hosts the show this year, with performances from Jamie Miller, Ashe, Sofi Tukker and more. Chris Pratt is set to receive the “King of Comedy” award, taking home the coveted Silver Blimp.
Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will take home the standard orange blimps. But there’s still time to vote. Otherwise, you can just tune in and relax.
Here’s what you need to know.
When are the Kids’ Choice Awards this year?
The show will take place live on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Where can I watch it?
This year, for the first time ever, the show will air live on CBS, as well as its home network of Nickelodeon. You can also stream it live on Paramount+, for Premium subscribers in the U.S.
Otherwise, the show will be available for on-demand viewing the following day for Premium and Essential subscribers. The show will also be available globally on Paramount+ following its linear premiere on Nickelodeon and CBS.
Who’s hosting this year?
This year’s show will be hosted by multiplatinum GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording artist Alex Warren.
Who’s nominated this year?
You can see the nominees and cast your vote for your favorties here.
Will there still be slime?
Of course there will, what’s the Kids’ Choice Awards without slime?!