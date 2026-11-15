How to Watch the Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 on TV and Streaming

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One of the biggest nights in kids television is here once more. It’s time for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

This year marks the 39th ceremony put on by Nickelodeon and, as always, it’s bound to be a chaotic, slimy, but very fun night. Alex Warren hosts the show this year, with performances from Jamie Miller, Ashe, Sofi Tukker and more. Chris Pratt is set to receive the “King of Comedy” award, taking home the coveted Silver Blimp.