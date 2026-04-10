Nickelodeon Animation Studios Names Alec Botnick President

Alec Botnick has been named president of Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks shared the news Friday in a memo to staff that was obtained by TheWrap.

Before this appointment, Botnick was executive vice president of comedy development and head of animation and alternative for CBS Studios. In his new role, he will continue to hold that position while also overseeing Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Specifically, Botnick will oversee the studio’s evolution across digital, TV and streaming as Paramount reimagines its strategy for children’s and family programming. He will lead Nickelodeon’s unscripted programming, which includes the Kids’ Choice Awards, while also developing new series and overseeing long-running hits like “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “PAW Patrol.” Moving forward, Nickelodeon Animation Studios will operate as its own television label within CBS Studios, similar to BET Studios.

“Alec’s leadership will be essential in shaping our next phase as Nickelodeon reinvents how we reach preschoolers, starting where discovery happens first and evolving into a true multi-platform brand,” Cheeks wrote in the memo.

Botnick will also continue to develop scripted comedies and alternative projects for CBS Studios while maintaining oversight of animated development across CBS, Comedy Central and MTV for both Paramount-owned and third-party platforms. Shows like CBS’ “Ghosts” and “Eternally Yours” fall under Botnick’s oversight as does Paramount+’s “Colin from Accounts” and Prime Video’s “Odd Jobs.”

That’s not the only change Cheeks announced to staffers Friday. Ashley Kaplan, the former executive vice president of unscripted and digital franchise studios for Nickelodeon who joined the brand in 2019, will transition to a consulting role starting Monday.

“We are grateful to Ashley for her years of leadership and appreciate her continued partnership,” Cheeks wrote.

As for Jules Borkent, the executive vice president of global commercial partnerships and operations, he will continue to oversee business and strategy for the Nickelodeon Kids and Family division. Borkent will work in partnership with Botnick and other key stakeholders on Nickelodeon’s strategy.