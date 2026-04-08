Paramount Launches Global Publishing Imprint

Paramount Skydance is launching its own publishing imprint in an effort to create new opportunities to develop original IP and engage with fans.

Paramount Global Publishing, which will operate under the media giant’s Products & Experiences division, will develop complementary publishing content inspired by its iconic portfolio of brands and franchises as well as generate new IP through the creation of original stories. It will deliver a broad portfolio of storytelling across print, digital and audio, creating content that spans genres and connects with audiences of all ages from kids and families to adults.

“Stories that originate on the page have a unique power to build immersive worlds, create compelling characters and forge deeper connections with fans,” Paramount’s Global Products & Experiences president Josh Silverman said in a Wednesday statement. “With the launch of Paramount Global Publishing, we’re expanding the reach of our most beloved franchises while also introducing original stories to audiences around the world.”

The company will oversee direct development, creation and production of the Paramount Global Publishing books, with sales and distribution into the retail market to be handled by a yet-to-be-named partner. Paramount will also continue its existing licensing partnerships with publishers and distributors.

Paramount Global Publishing will be led by Amy Jarashow, who will report directly to Silverman. Jarashow has served as Paramount’s vice president of global publishing since January 2023. Prior to that, she was publishing director for The Lego Group’s North America division from 2020 to 2023.

The imprint will initially launch in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to expand to other markets in the future. Paramount’s distribution partner and initial title announcements will be shared at a later date.

In addition to publishing, the Paramount Products & Experiences division creates products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions and live entertainment.

The media giant’s global portfolio includes content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount+, and franchises like “PAW Patrol,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Star Trek” and “Yellowstone.”