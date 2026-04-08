Just when you thought your days in Gilead were over — another tale is set to begin.

June Osborne’s story has ended, but a new chapter begins with the spinoff series “The Testaments,” based on “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name.

It takes place years after the explosive showdown in the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and will feature a coming-of-age story centered on a new generation of young women in Gilead, ones who haven’t experienced life outside its structures. “One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti leads the ensemble cast, which also includes “Handmaid’s Tale” alum Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia.

Check out all the viewing details below.

When does “The Testaments” premiere?

“The Testaments” premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on Wednesday, April 8 .

When do new episodes air?

After its three-episode premiere on Wednesday, “The Testaments” will air weekly every Wednesday until its finale on May 27.

“The Testaments” Season 1 episode release schedule:

There will be 10 episodes in the first season of “The Testaments.”

Season 1, Episode 1: “Precious Flowers” — Wednesday, April 8

Season 1, Episode 2: “Perfect Teeth” — Wednesday, April 8

Season 1, Episode 3: “Daisy” — Wednesday, April 8

Season 1, Episode 4: “Green Tea” — Wednesday, April 15

Season 1, Episode 5: “Ball” — Wednesday, April 22

Season 1, Episode 6: “Stadium” — Wednesday, April 29

Season 1, Episode 7: “Commitment” — Wednesday, May 6

Season 1, Episode 8: “Broken” — Wednesday, May 13

Season 1, Episode 9: “Marat Sade” — Wednesday, May 20

Season 1, Episode 10: “Secateurs” — Wednesday, May 27

What is “The Testaments” about?

Here’s the official synopsis for “The Testaments”: “An evolution of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Testaments’ is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.”

Who all stars in “The Testaments”?

The series stars Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

Watch the trailer