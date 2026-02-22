How to Watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Live

The 2026 Winter Olympics will come to a close this Sunday after a thrilling two-week run.

The Milano Cortina Games had the most-watched Opening Day of Olympics coverage since 2014, averaging 28.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and CNBC. Peacock led the pack with 4.1 million viewers across NBCUniversal’s digital platforms.

Alysa Liu took home gold in women’s singles figure skating for the U.S., Breezy Johnson won gold in women’s downhill alpine skiing, and the U.S. women’s hockey team captured gold in overtime over Canada.

The closing ceremonies will be set in the historic Verona Olympic Arena, a site originally built in 30 AD to host gladiator battles. The event will include performances from Italian singers, DJs and actors.

Here’s what to know about the closing festivities:

What time does the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony start?

The ceremonies will take place Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by a broadcast of the “Best of Milan Cortina” at 5 p.m.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you can watch the celebration live on Peacock and on NBCOlympics.com, if you don’t have an account with the streamer.

Is it on cable?

The closing ceremonies will also be broadcast on NBC. There will also be an encore presentation of the ceremony on NBC at 9 p.m. ET for the primetime audience.

Who’s hosting the Opening Ceremony?

“The Traitors” alums and figure skating Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will co-host the Olympics closing ceremonies alongside Terry Gannon. Andrea Joyce, in her 18th overall Olympic assignment, and Lewis Johnson, in his 10th Olympic assignment, will serve as reporters for the ceremonies.

Who will be performing?

The closing ceremonies will see performances from Italian singer-songwriter Achille Lauro and Italian DJ Gabry Ponte, as well as an appearance by actress Benedetta Porcaroli.

What country is Italy handing off the Olympics to?

Italy will handoff the Winter Olympics to the French Alps for the 2030 Games.