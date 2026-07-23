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The best movies to stream on Hulu this week include a Stephen King adaptation and one of “The Odyssey” filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s very best.

Hulu is full of great film options to turn to when you’ve got free time at the end of the day, but these three in particular are worth the time to visit or revisit. With Nolan’s “The Odyssey” taking the world by storm with a record-breaking global opening of $264 million at the box office, people are likely looking to rewatch some of his other work. Fortunately, one sci-fi space epic — also featuring “The Odyssey” stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway — that many people consider his very best is now up and ready to stream on Hulu.

Here are the three movies to check out for streaming on Hulu this week.