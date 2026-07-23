The best movies to stream on Hulu this week include a Stephen King adaptation and one of “The Odyssey” filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s very best.
Hulu is full of great film options to turn to when you’ve got free time at the end of the day, but these three in particular are worth the time to visit or revisit. With Nolan’s “The Odyssey” taking the world by storm with a record-breaking global opening of $264 million at the box office, people are likely looking to rewatch some of his other work. Fortunately, one sci-fi space epic — also featuring “The Odyssey” stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway — that many people consider his very best is now up and ready to stream on Hulu.
Here are the three movies to check out for streaming on Hulu this week.
The Monkey
“The Monkey” is crazy — and it likely won’t be for everyone. But for those it works for, “The Monkey” will delight. As a follow-up to his supremely popular film “Longlegs,” Osgood Perkins went with a Stephen King adaptation that made some pretty significant changes too, while suffusing it with a Looney Tunes level of violence as one man tries to hunt down and destroy a toy monkey that brings death and ill omens to anyone possessing it. The result is what sneakily became one of the best comedies 2025, pulling in fun performances from Theo James and Tatiana Maslany. For all the fellow sickos who find their comfort movies in hyper-violent horror movies, this one is a strong modern contender.
National Treasure
You know what, why not? There are few movies that represent true comfort watches like “National Treasure.” It’s one of the great, ridiculous adventure films — this one starring Nicolas Cage tracks down a fabled treasure using a map hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence. No better time to enjoy a bit more American patriotism in the month of July. Sneak in one last rewatch before moving into August.
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan’s latest film “The Odyssey” is currently lighting up the film world, so its the perfect time to revisit what many consider to this point to be his best film. The sci-fi story follows a man tasked with traveling through a wormhole to try to find a new home for Earth’s residents after a second Dust Bowl ravages the planet. What follows is a twisting, turning, heart-on-its-sleeve thrill ride that has become commonplace for Nolan’s films. Pair the story with an all-time showing from Hans Zimmer and “Interstellar” proves to be just as exhilarating whether it’s the first of 31st watch.