‘Marshals’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

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The new season of “Marshals” is finally back and picking up after the freshman finale cliffhanger.

“Marshals” Season 2 hits the ground running with Kayce on the move to try to get back his kidnapped son. On top of the breakneck pace of the sophomore season, it also boasts the return of one of the fan-favorite “Yellowstone” characters. For fans who have been missing Jimmy, you have much to look forward to when the CBS hit starts airing again.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the second season of CBS’ “Marshals.”

“Marshals” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 8:30 ET/7:30 CT.

Where can I watch “Marshals” Season 2?

“Marshals” premieres on Sunday nights on CBS and streams on Paramount+ the next day.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The second season of “Marshals” has a weekly release as most of the “Yellowstone” spinoffs do. Here is the full rundown of when to expect episodes from the first half of the season:

Episode 1 – Oct. 4

Episode 2 – Oct. 11

Episode 3 – Oct. 18

Episode 4 – Oct. 25

Episode 5 – Nov. 1

Episode 6 – Nov. 8

Episode 7 – Nov. 15

Episode 8 – Nov. 22

Those are the release dates for the first half of the season. The dates for episodes 9-18 have yet to be announced but they’ll be landing in 2027.

What is “Marshals” Season 2 about?

The second season of the “Yellowstone” picks up right after the Season 1 cliffhanger. Kayce is forced to go rogue from the marshal service to go after his son Tate who has been taken by a criminal organization that is making larger moves across Montana.

Who is in “Marshals” Season 2?

“Marshals” again stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. He is joined by Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, Gil Birmingham.

Joining the show for the second season is former “Yellowstone” favorite Jefferson White – who played Jimmy in the original series.