The 7 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in July

Free movies are the best movies.

YouTube boasts an impressive library of movies that are free to watch on the app with ads. From cult classics to longtime beloved films, if you’re looking for something to watch and don’t have access to streamers or don’t want to pay out for a number of them, YouTube is becoming a better and better option.

The best offerings available on YouTube right now range from true crime classics to top tier comedies. Whether you’re feeling “Heat” or “Bruce Almighty” – or something in the vast in-between – it’s worth perusing the free movies.

These are the seven movies to consider watching for free on YouTube in July.