The 7 Best Movies Streaming Free on YouTube in July

Free movies are the best movies.
YouTube boasts an impressive library of movies that are free to watch on the app with ads. From cult classics to longtime beloved films, if you’re looking for something to watch and don’t have access to streamers or don’t want to pay out for a number of them, YouTube is becoming a better and better option.
The best offerings available on YouTube right now range from true crime classics to top tier comedies. Whether you’re feeling “Heat” or “Bruce Almighty” – or something in the vast in-between – it’s worth perusing the free movies.
These are the seven movies to consider watching for free on YouTube in July.
Bruce Almighty
“Bruce Almighty” was part of Jim Carrey’s second act after his legendary run in the ’90s. The 2003 comedy follows a man who blames God for everything from his stalled career to uncertainty about what he should do with his life. He eventually meets God, who grants him divine powers so he can take over the job he believes is being mishandled. It’s a classic feel-good comedy of the aughts that holds up remarkably well.
Split
James McAvoy delivers a stellar performance in “Split.” The M. Night Shyamalan film premiered in 2016 and initially served as a stealth sequel to the director’s 2000 superhero film “Unbreakable.” The story follows Kevin Wendell Crumb (McAvoy), a man living with multiple distinct personalities who becomes the battleground for an internal struggle as some of his identities abduct a group of teenage girls while others attempt to stop them.
Tommy Boy
“Tommy Boy” is pure cinematic comfort. Its quotes echoed everywhere, from late-night bars to school playgrounds, and there’s no better time to revisit it. Chris Farley and David Spade showcase their perfect comedic chemistry as two mismatched salesmen who hit the road in a last-ditch effort to sell enough brake pads to save the family business. The memorable one-liners come fast and often, and whether you’re singing along to “Fat Guy in a Little Coat” or catching a joke you missed on previous viewings, “Tommy Boy” is a comedy that’s worth revisiting anytime.
Legally Blonde
With Prime Video releasing its prequel series about Elle Woods’ high school years, now is the perfect time to revisit the original. Reese Witherspoon remains the biggest reason to revisit the 2001 comedy, which follows Elle’s journey through Harvard Law School. If you plan to dive into “Elle,” there’s no better way to prepare than by refreshing your memory with “Legally Blonde.” Whether you’re watching it for the first time or revisiting it before exploring the expanding world of Elle Woods, you’re unlikely to be disappointed.
Spaceballs
If you’re looking for an iconic comedy, few films can top “Spaceballs.” Mel Brooks’ affectionate spoof of “Star Wars” and blockbuster sci-fi became a cult classic in its own right. Come for the hilarious sendups of Han Solo, Chewbacca and Hollywood’s obsession with merchandising, and stay for Rick Moranis in perhaps his finest role as the Darth Vader-esque Dark Helmet, an enduring icon of incompetent bosses and middle managers across the galaxy.
Spotlight
If you’re looking for a movie that restores your faith in journalism and the First Amendment, few films can match “Spotlight.” The Oscar-winning drama chronicles the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team as it investigates allegations of child sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, ultimately uncovering a widespread cover-up of abuse within the Roman Catholic Church.
Heat
“Heat” remains eminently rewatchable. Much has been said about its climactic shootout — and the astonishing sound design of automatic rifle fire echoing through city streets — but the entire film lands whether it’s your first viewing or your 41st. Michael Mann’s crime epic is the ultimate cat-and-mouse story, with Robert De Niro’s Neil McCauley planning one final heist while being pursued by Al Pacino’s Lt. Vincent Hanna.