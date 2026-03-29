What’s New on HBO Max in April 2026

Here we are in a new month with new shows and new films, all on HBO Max in April 2026.

April showers bring in the flowers, but it’s also brought out some new drops on HBO Max, including the final seasons of hit TV series “Euphoria” and “Hacks.”

But that’s not all, there’s also some beloved film goodies everyone should have on their must-watch list like “The Mummy,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and the Oscar-nominated “Marty Supreme.”

But don’t let us ruin all the fun. Check out the full list below.

Available April 1

A Big Hand for a Little Lady

Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd

Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut

Alien

Alien 3

Alien 3: The Assembly Cut

Alien Resurrection

Alien Resurrection: Special Edition

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut

Alien: Director’s Cut

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

Aliens: Director’s Cut

Abbott and Costello In Hollywood

AVP: Alien vs. Predator

Blood on the Moon

Cabin in the Sky

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carson City

Dallas

Deeply, Season 1

Deeply, Season 2

Deeply, Season 3

Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Inu-Oh

Man From the Black Hills

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind

On Moonlight Bay

Out of the Past

Practical Magic

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Roughshod

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Springfield Rifle

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Bounty Hunter

The Boy and the Beast

The Devil Wears Prada

The Family

The Flame and the Arrow

The Hole in the Ground

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man

The Man Behind the Gun

The Man with a Cloak

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoman

The St. Louis Kid

They Died with Their Boots On

Thunder Over the Plains

Twister

Wagons West

Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)

Westward the Women

Wichita

Available April 2

Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)

Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)

Available April 3

Alien: Romulus

Dream Stage, Season 1

Available April 4

Game Night

Available April 5

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)

Available April 7

Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available April 9

Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available April 10

Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)

Christy

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)

Available April 12

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)

Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Available April 13

Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)

Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)

Available April 14

Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)

The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)

Available April 15

Nanny McPhee Returns

World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)

Available April 16

One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)

Available April 17

Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)

Available April 18

Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)

Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe

Available April 20

Impractical Jokers, Season 12B

Available April 21

Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)

No Hard Feelings

Available April 22

Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)

Available April 23

Half Man (HBO Original)

Available April 24

48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)

HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)

Marty Supreme (A24)

Available April 25

Confessions of a Nazi Spy

The Mouthpiece

Stranger on the Third Floor

Available April 27

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)

Available April 28

Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)









