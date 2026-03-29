What’s New on HBO Max in April 2026

Here we are in a new month with new shows and new films, all on HBO Max in April 2026.
April showers bring in the flowers, but it’s also brought out some new drops on HBO Max, including the final seasons of hit TV series “Euphoria” and “Hacks.”
But that’s not all, there’s also some beloved film goodies everyone should have on their must-watch list like “The Mummy,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and the Oscar-nominated “Marty Supreme.”
But don’t let us ruin all the fun. Check out the full list below.
Available April 1
- A Big Hand for a Little Lady
- Abbott and Costello Meet Captain Kidd
- Alien vs. Predator: Extended Cut
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien 3: The Assembly Cut
- Alien Resurrection
- Alien Resurrection: Special Edition
- Alien vs. Predator: Requiem: Extended Cut
- Alien: Director’s Cut
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- Aliens: Director’s Cut
- Abbott and Costello In Hollywood
- AVP: Alien vs. Predator
- Blood on the Moon
- Cabin in the Sky
- Captain Horatio Hornblower
- Carson City
- Dallas
- Deeply, Season 1
- Deeply, Season 2
- Deeply, Season 3
- Evil Lives Here: My Child the Killer, Season 1 (ID)
- Fort Dobbs
- Fort Worth
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- Inu-Oh
- Man From the Black Hills
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind
- On Moonlight Bay
- Out of the Past
- Practical Magic
- Rachel and the Stranger
- Rancho Notorious
- Renovation Aloha, Season 3 (HGTV)
- Riding Shotgun
- Rocky Mountain
- Roughshod
- San Antonio
- Santa Fe Trail
- Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
- Springfield Rifle
- Tall in the Saddle
- Tall Man Riding
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Boy and the Beast
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Family
- The Flame and the Arrow
- The Hole in the Ground
- The Left-Handed Gun
- The Man
- The Man Behind the Gun
- The Man with a Cloak
- The Mummy (1999)
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- The Naked Spur
- The Oklahoman
- The St. Louis Kid
- They Died with Their Boots On
- Thunder Over the Plains
- Twister
- Wagons West
- Welcome to Plathville, Season 8 (TLC)
- Westward the Women
- Wichita
Available April 2
- Body Bizarre, Season 8 (TLC)
- Expedition Files, Season 4 (Discovery)
Available April 3
- Alien: Romulus
- Dream Stage, Season 1
Available April 4
- Game Night
Available April 5
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9G (Cartoon Network)
Available April 7
- Tropic Like It’s Hot, Season 1 (HGTV)
Available April 9
- Hacks, Season 5 (Max Original)
- The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (HGTV)
Available April 10
- Artemis II: To the Moon and Back (Discovery)
- Christy
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 208 (HGTV)
Available April 12
- Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 (Food Network)
- Building Back America’s Trades, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Euphoria, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Available April 13
- Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, Season 1 (ID)
- Smiling Friends, Season 3B (Adult Swim)
Available April 14
- Rock The Block, Season 7 (HGTV)
- The Dark Wizard (HBO Original)
Available April 15
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
Available April 16
- One Day In My Body, Season 1 (TLC)
Available April 17
- Dust Bunny (Lionsgate)
- House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 253 (HGTV)
Available April 18
- Belle Collective, Season 7 (OWN Network)
- Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe
Available April 20
- Impractical Jokers, Season 12B
Available April 21
- Hollywood Demons, Season 2 (ID)
- No Hard Feelings
Available April 22
- Jeff Dunham’s The Cars That Drove Us, Season 1 (Discovery)
Available April 23
- Half Man (HBO Original)
Available April 24
- 48 Hrs: Escape From Chernobyl (Discovery)
- HGTV Smart Home 2026 (HGTV)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 209 (HGTV)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
Available April 25
- Confessions of a Nazi Spy
- The Mouthpiece
- Stranger on the Third Floor
Available April 27
- 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 3 (Food Network)
Available April 28
- Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia, Season 1 (CNN)