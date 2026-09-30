Everything New on HBO Max in October 2026

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HBO kicks off October this year with the premiere of its new, British legal drama “War.” Starring Sienna Miller and Dominic West, the series follows two prestigious London law firms as they battle in a case involving the divorce of a tech entrepreneur and his movie star wife. Already renewed for a second season, “War” premieres Thursday, Oct. 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

On Oct. 11, the streaming service will unveil the first episode of its new, three-part docuseries “The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story,” which explores the unexpected fallout of the reopening of a 1985 Louisiana cold case involving a mysterious murder.

HBO Max is also set to become the streaming home for a handful of noteworthy films this month, including “The Housemaid.” The Paul Feig-directed and Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney-starring movie arrives on HBO Max on Oct. 9. A24’s “The Death of Robin Hood” is on deck to join the platform’s film library on Oct. 16 as well, while Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed ensemble comedy “The Invite” will follow a week later on Oct. 23.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on HBO Max in October.

October 1

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010)

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child”

“A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas”

“A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

“Coraline”

“Double Wedding”

“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“Final Destination 3”

“Freaks”

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Friday the 13th”

“From Hell It Came”

“Ghost Adventures” Season 31

“House Of Wax”

“House On Haunted Hill” (1959)

“I’ll See You In My Dreams”

“Indestructible Man”

“Isle of the Dead”

“It Happened in Brooklyn”

“Krypto Saves the Day” Season 2B

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Little Shop of Horrors”

“Love Crazy”

“Macabre”

“Masterminds”

“Objective, Burma!”

“Ocean’s 11” (1960)

“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001)

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“ParaNorman”

“Poltergeist”

“Roadkill Garage, Season 10”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Screaming Eagles”

“Shadow of the Thin Man”

“Song of the Thin Man”

“Space Jam”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam”

“The Black Scorpion”

“The Boxtrolls”

“The Cyclops”

“The Departed”

“The Exorcist”

“The Hangover Part II”

“The Internship”

“The Leopard Man”

“The Mummy” (1959)

“The Mystery of the Wax Museum”

“The Post”

“The Return of Doctor X”

“The Royal Tenenbaums”

“The Seventh Victim”

“The Shining”

“The Thin Man Goes Home”

“The Walking Dead”

“Thirteen Women”

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

“Trick ‘r Treat”

“Trouble Along the Way”

“War” Season 1

“Wife vs. Secretary”

October 2

“Batwheels” Season 3

“Maine Cabin Masters” Season 13

“Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights” Season 1

“The Torment” Season 1

October 3

“Impractical Jokers” Season 13A

“Gold Rush” Season 17

October 4

“Be My Guest with Ina Garten” Season 8

“Get Jiro” Season 1

October 5

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” Season 8

“Sister Wives” Season 21

October 6

“90 Day: Hunt for Love” Season 2

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“Sweet Deceit” Season 1

“Nepal’s Deadly Floods with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

October 7

“The Serial Killer Connection” (ID)

October 8

“Sin City Rehab” Season 2 (HGTV)

“Top of the World” (CNN Films)

October 9

“House Hunters International” Volume 10, Season 217

“Rage” Season 2

“The Housemaid”

October 10

“OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant”

October 11

“Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” Season 1B

“Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues” Season 1

“The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story”

October 13

“120 Hours Behind Bars” Season 2

October 14

“High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam”

October 15

“Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer”

“Untold Stories of the ER” Season 14

October 16

“Kate Berlant: Parmesan”

“The Death of Robin Hood”

October 17

“The Amateur”

“OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant”

October 20

“Anyone But You”

October 22

“The Flores Massacre”

October 23

“House Hunters” Volume 11, Season 263

“The Invite (A24)

October 27

“Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn”

“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

October 29

“Cannibal Poet”