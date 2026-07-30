Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2026

From the heat waves to the soaring blockbuster box office, we are fully in the thick of summer. In terms of streaming, that means TV premieres are light, and Paramount’s August lineup follows suit. But there is one star-studded title in the mix (a Taylor Sheridan series, naturally): the return of CIA thriller “Lioness” at the top of the month. August also brings the premiere of “Average Joe” Season 2, “The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42 and the docuseries “Special Ops True,” as well as live sporting events, from UFC to WNBA, throughout the month.
For film fans, the month brings plenty of old favorites to the library, including “Basic Instinct,” “Gravity,” “She’s the Man” and both “Cloverfield” and “10 Cloverfield Lane.” Or if you’re looking for more of a seasonal creature feature, there’s the hurricane season survival thriller “Crawl.”
Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in August below.
August 1
“10 Cloverfield Lane”
“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”
“As They Made Us”
“Babel”
“Basic Instinct”
“Best in Show”
“Blade Runner 2049”
“Body Cam”
“Brave the Dark”
“Cloverfield”
“Clue”
“Coneheads”
“Congo”
“Cop Land”
“Crawl”
“Crawlspace”
“Dead Man Walking”
“Disturbia”
“Don Jon”
“Duplex”
“Equilibrium”
“Escape From Alcatraz”
“For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada”
“Frankie & Johnny”
“From Dusk Till Dawn”
“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”
“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”
“Get Hard”
“Gravity”
“He’s Just Not That Into You”
“Hustle & Flow”
“Indecent Proposal”
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”
“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”
“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”
“Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me”
“Labor Day”
“Machine Gun Preacher”
“Million Dollar Baby”
“My Boss’s Daughter”
“On the Line”
“Organ Trail”
“Overlord”
“Risky Business”
“Sabrina”
“School Ties”
“Shaft”
“She’s the Man”
“Sliver”
“Some Kind of Wonderful”
“The Bodyguard”
“The Doors”
“The Hangover”
“The Hangover Part II”
“The Hangover Part III”
“The Heartbreak Kid”
“The Hunted”
“The Lego Movie”
“The Lovely Bones”
“The Perfect Score”
“The Saint”
“The Sandlot”
“The Score”
“The Spiderwick Chronicles”
“The Time Traveler’s Wife”
“The Vault”
“The Yards”
“Vampire in Brooklyn”
“Varsity Blues”
“What Women Want”
“Where the Wild Things Are”
“Wild Wild West”
“You’re Dating a Narcissist!”
“You’ve Got Mail”
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky
UFC Fight Night: Medić vs. Rodriguez
August 1–2
PGA Tour: Rocket Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
August 2
“Lioness” Season 3
August 3
BIG3 Basketball
August 4
“Special Ops TRUE” Season 1
“Dana White Contender Series” Seasons 1–4
August 5
“The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42
August 7
PBR Team Series
August 8
EFL Carabao Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx
UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld
Zuffa Boxing 10
August 8–9
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
August 9
BIG3 Basketball
August 11
“Dana White’s Contender Series” Season 10
August 12
UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa
August 14
PBR Team Series
EFL Championship: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers
August 15
“Bleed For This”
BIG3 Basketball
UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry
August 15–16
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
August 16
EFL Championship: Burnley vs. West Ham United
August 17
EFL Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham
August 19
“Average Joe” Season 2
August 21
PBR Team Series
August 22
“The Run For A Million”
“The Harvest”
BIG3 Basketball
Serie A: Inter vs. Monza
August 22–23
PGA Tour: BMW Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
August 23
“The Cured”
Serie A: Torino vs. Milan
August 28
NFL on CBS Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Serie A: Milan vs. Venezia
August 29
WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty
UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song
August 29–30
PGA Tour: TOUR Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)
August 30
“Blue Valentine”
Major League Pickleball Finals
Serie A: Napoli vs. Como
Throughout August
English Football League competition
Serie A competition
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa
Scottish Professional Football League competition