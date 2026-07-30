Everything Coming to Paramount+ in August 2026

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From the heat waves to the soaring blockbuster box office, we are fully in the thick of summer. In terms of streaming, that means TV premieres are light, and Paramount’s August lineup follows suit. But there is one star-studded title in the mix (a Taylor Sheridan series, naturally): the return of CIA thriller “Lioness” at the top of the month. August also brings the premiere of “Average Joe” Season 2, “The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42 and the docuseries “Special Ops True,” as well as live sporting events, from UFC to WNBA, throughout the month.

For film fans, the month brings plenty of old favorites to the library, including “Basic Instinct,” “Gravity,” “She’s the Man” and both “Cloverfield” and “10 Cloverfield Lane.” Or if you’re looking for more of a seasonal creature feature, there’s the hurricane season survival thriller “Crawl.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in August below.

August 1

“10 Cloverfield Lane”

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“As They Made Us”

“Babel”

“Basic Instinct”

“Best in Show”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Body Cam”

“Brave the Dark”

“Cloverfield”

“Clue”

“Coneheads”

“Congo”

“Cop Land”

“Crawl”

“Crawlspace”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Disturbia”

“Don Jon”

“Duplex”

“Equilibrium”

“Escape From Alcatraz”

“For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada”

“Frankie & Johnny”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”

“Get Hard”

“Gravity”

“He’s Just Not That Into You”

“Hustle & Flow”

“Indecent Proposal”

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”

“Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”

“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never”

“Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me”

“Labor Day”

“Machine Gun Preacher”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“My Boss’s Daughter”

“On the Line”

“Organ Trail”

“Overlord”

“Risky Business”

“Sabrina”

“School Ties”

“Shaft”

“She’s the Man”

“Sliver”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Doors”

“The Hangover”

“The Hangover Part II”

“The Hangover Part III”

“The Heartbreak Kid”

“The Hunted”

“The Lego Movie”

“The Lovely Bones”

“The Perfect Score”

“The Saint”

“The Sandlot”

“The Score”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles”

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”

“The Vault”

“The Yards”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“Varsity Blues”

“What Women Want”

“Where the Wild Things Are”

“Wild Wild West”

“You’re Dating a Narcissist!”

“You’ve Got Mail”

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

UFC Fight Night: Medić vs. Rodriguez

August 1–2

PGA Tour: Rocket Classic (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

August 2

“Lioness” Season 3

August 3

BIG3 Basketball

August 4

“Special Ops TRUE” Season 1

“Dana White Contender Series” Seasons 1–4

August 5

“The Challenge: Cutthroat” Season 42

August 7

PBR Team Series

August 8

EFL Carabao Cup: Middlesbrough vs. Wrexham

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld

Zuffa Boxing 10

August 8–9

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

August 9

BIG3 Basketball

August 11

“Dana White’s Contender Series” Season 10

August 12

UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa

August 14

PBR Team Series

EFL Championship: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers

August 15

“Bleed For This”

BIG3 Basketball

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

August 15–16

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

August 16

EFL Championship: Burnley vs. West Ham United

August 17

EFL Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham

August 19

“Average Joe” Season 2

August 21

PBR Team Series

August 22

“The Run For A Million”

“The Harvest”

BIG3 Basketball

Serie A: Inter vs. Monza

August 22–23

PGA Tour: BMW Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

August 23

“The Cured”

Serie A: Torino vs. Milan

August 28

NFL on CBS Preseason: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Serie A: Milan vs. Venezia

August 29

WNBA: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty

UFC Fight Night: Nurmagomedov vs. Song

August 29–30

PGA Tour: TOUR Championship (Third and Fourth Round Coverage)

August 30

“Blue Valentine”

Major League Pickleball Finals

Serie A: Napoli vs. Como

Throughout August

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa

Scottish Professional Football League competition