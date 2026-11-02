5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Here are the five new streaming shows to check out this week.

Mekki Leeper, Josh Lawson and Allison Tolman in “St. Denis Medical.” (Justin Lubin/NBC) St. Denis Medical Where to Stream: Peacock The third season of St. Denis Medical puts a number of the members of the hospital pursuing new professional heights or coming to a crossroads. Joyce is campaigning for Best Hospital Administrator, Matt and Serena are finally dating and juggling what comes with that and working together, and Ron is getting used to rejoining the place after his leave. The third season also welcomes Damon Wayans and Ariana Madix as guest stars.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan in “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” (NBC) The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Where to Stream: Peacock



“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” continues the story when Season 2 kicks back up this week. Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe are again in peak comedic form as Reggie continues to make strides to rehab his image so he can be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Arthur continues to stress over what the documentary on Reggie should look like.

Owen Wilson in “Stick” (Apple TV+) Stick Where to Stream: Apple TV “Stick” is back for a second season and Owen Wilson’s Pryce Cahill is picking up the clubs competitively. After training golf prodigy Santi Wheeler throughout the first season, Pryce became convinced by a former rival to rejoin the circuit with a single goal – becoming the oldest person to win the U.S. Open. While all that goes down Santi has to weigh how his future is going to shape up: go pro immediately or accept a full ride to golf in college.

Keira Knightley in “Black Doves” (Netflix) Black Doves Where to Stream: Netflix Spy series lovers rejoice because “Black Doves” is back at Netflix for a second season. After the first season’s misadventures, Helen continues to walk the razors edge in the duty of the Black Doves all while juggling the fact that her husband is preparing to become Prime Minister. Things become all the worse when Helen’s handler, Mrs. Reed, has her position with the Doves threatened. The show is another six-episode quick-and-easy binge to kick off your weekend in particular style.