The 5 Best New Shows Streaming This Week on Prime Video, HBO Max and More

The shows dropping this week include a pair of the most anticipated of the year.
Perhaps the biggest show releasing on streaming this week is the next entry in the DCU. “Lanterns” is set to expand on the Green Lantern mythology while also serving as a gritty murder mystery despite essentially being about space cops. But if that’s a bit too out there for you, perennial dad show “Reacher” also returns for a fourth season if you just need some classic action in your life.
These are the best shows releasing on streaming this week on Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix and more.
Reacher
“Reacher” is the pinnacle of dad action shows, and in a new sub-genre that is gaining more and more traction, the return of the Prime Video hit is destination viewing. The fourth season of the action show adapting Lee Child’s novels premieres on Wednesday and finds the titular character Jack Reacher trying to take on his most daunting task yet – adjusting to civilian life. (Un)luckily, that’s short-lived when he gets falsely accused of a number of murders in – you guessed it – a small town. It’s on him to clear his name and find the true killer.
Tires
Shane Gillis continues his comedy supremacy when “Tires” returns to Netflix for its third season on Thursday. The show continues to follow a pair of cousins who work to keep the family tire shop in business after inheriting it. But after years of working together, the two are finally starting to get to their wit’s end as the company’s struggles continue. The show remains one of the funniest streaming shows out right now, so if you’re looking for a laugh this week, you found it.
Lanterns
The latest entry in the James Gunn era of the DC Universe is the HBO drama diving into the Green Lanterns, which premires on Sunday. The story is taking a grounded approach as trainee John Stewart accompanies his mentor Hal Jordan – who has been the Green Lantern for a decade at this point – to solve a number of murders in rural Nebraska. Come for the expanding DCU lore and gritty murder mystery, but stay for the chemistry between leads Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre.
The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls
Who doesn’t love watching TV stars struggle through the actual wilderness? This new series, now streaming on Prime Video, has Bear Grylls leading a number of the cast of the hit show “The Chosen” through a number of challenges out in the woods. Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James and Luke Dimyan are all in attendance to compete in the challenges and learn from the survival master.
MLB Field of Dreams Game
The Field of Dreams game continues to be an exciting MLB tradition. The entrance alone, as the teams walk onto the field through the cornrows, is enough to give anyone chills. The Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins are set to square off against one another in the now-annual game, and it’s streaming exclusively on Netflix this Thursday.