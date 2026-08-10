The 5 Best New Shows Streaming This Week on Prime Video, HBO Max and More

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The shows dropping this week include a pair of the most anticipated of the year.

Perhaps the biggest show releasing on streaming this week is the next entry in the DCU. “Lanterns” is set to expand on the Green Lantern mythology while also serving as a gritty murder mystery despite essentially being about space cops. But if that’s a bit too out there for you, perennial dad show “Reacher” also returns for a fourth season if you just need some classic action in your life.

These are the best shows releasing on streaming this week on Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix and more.