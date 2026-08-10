Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes

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If you tuned into “The View” today and thought to yourself, “Wait, I feel like I’ve seen this episode before,” you’re probably right. That’s because the ABC talk show isn’t airing new episodes this week.

Once again, the women are on their Summer hiatus, which means that there won’t be any new episodes likely until September. In place of new episodes every day, fans will be able to watch reruns. This week includes former first lady Jill Biden’s appearance on “The View,” in which she admitted that, knowing what she knows now about his health, he couldn’t have served another term as president.

Dr. Biden added that her husband’s cancer diagnosis is “hard” on the family, but that he is still active, and still himself.

We’ll keep you posted on the schedule of things as it’s revealed, but here’s the full schedule for this week.

Here are the shows you’ll be able to rewatch this week:

Monday, Aug. 17 : Former first lady Jill Biden (author, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir”) — (Originally aired 6/2/26)

: Former first lady Jill Biden (author, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir”) — (Originally aired 6/2/26) Tuesday, Aug. 18 : Joan Cusack (actor, “Toy Story 5”) — (Originally aired 6/18/26)

: Joan Cusack (actor, “Toy Story 5”) — (Originally aired 6/18/26) Wednesday, Aug. 19 : Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, “On with Kara Swisher” podcast and “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever”); Nicholas Galitzine (actor, “Masters of the Universe”) — (Originally aired 6/3/26)

: Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, “On with Kara Swisher” podcast and “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever”); Nicholas Galitzine (actor, “Masters of the Universe”) — (Originally aired 6/3/26) Thursday, Aug. 20 : Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, “On with Kara Swisher” podcast and “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever”); Marlon and Shawn Wayans (actors, co-stars, writers and producers, “Scary Movie”) — (Originally aired 6/4/26)

: Kara Swisher guest co-hosts (host, “On with Kara Swisher” podcast and “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever”); Marlon and Shawn Wayans (actors, co-stars, writers and producers, “Scary Movie”) — (Originally aired 6/4/26) Friday, Aug 21: Sally Field (actor, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”); Jamie Lynn Sigler (author, “And So It Is…: A Memoir of Acceptance and Hope”) — (Originally aired 5/5/26)

“The View” airs at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and will return will new episodes in September.