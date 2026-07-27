Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes

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If you tuned into “The View” today and thought to yourself, “Wait, I feel like I’ve seen this episode before,” you’re probably right. That’s because the ABC talk show isn’t airing new episodes this week.

Once again, the women are on their Summer hiatus, which means that in place of new episodes every day, fans will be able to watch reruns. This first week involves multiple episodes where former “The View” co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest hosted, from earlier this year.

We’ll keep you posted on the schedule of things as it’s revealed.

Here are the shows you’ll be able to rewatch this week:

Monday, July 27 — Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux (actors, “Running Point”); Nikki Glaser (comedian, “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”) — (Originally aired 4/23/26)

— Kate Hudson and Justin Theroux (actors, “Running Point”); Nikki Glaser (comedian, “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”) — (Originally aired 4/23/26) Tuesday, July 28 — Alina Habba (former counselor to President Trump); Craig Ferguson (host, “Scrabble”) — (Originally aired 4/29/26)

— Alina Habba (former counselor to President Trump); Craig Ferguson (host, “Scrabble”) — (Originally aired 4/29/26) Wednesday, July 29 — Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Zach Braff (actor, ABC’s “Scrubs”); Joan Lunden (former “GMA” anchor and author, “JOAN: Life Beyond the Script”) — (Originally aired 3/3/26)

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Zach Braff (actor, ABC’s “Scrubs”); Joan Lunden (former “GMA” anchor and author, “JOAN: Life Beyond the Script”) — (Originally aired 3/3/26) Thursday, July 30 — Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Christina Applegate (author, “You With the Sad Eyes”); Yvette Nicole Brown (actor, “K-Pops!”) — (Originally aired 3/4/26)

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Christina Applegate (author, “You With the Sad Eyes”); Yvette Nicole Brown (actor, “K-Pops!”) — (Originally aired 3/4/26) Friday, July 31 — Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Daniel Radcliffe (actor, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — (Originally aired 3/5/26)

— Elisabeth Hasselbeck guest co-hosts; Daniel Radcliffe (actor, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” and Broadway’s “Every Brilliant Thing”) — (Originally aired 3/5/26) Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26: Ariana Grande’s lyric change sparks rumors with her ex! Tom Brady’s next big move: WWE wrestler? “The Odyssey” star Matt Damon on priority changes after hitting 50. Lenny Kravitz reveals his secrets to staying red hot at 62.

“The View” airs at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and will return will new episodes later this year.