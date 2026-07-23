Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out ‘The View’ Co-Hosts for Initially Backing Graham Platner

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Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to remind her co-hosts on “The View” on Thursday that they initially supported Graham Platner, as the ABC hosts debated how much character matters among political candidates these days.

The conversation came as the women discussed new polling, which shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a presidential frontrunner for Democrats in 2028. Host Joy Behar opined that the country likely still won’t vote for a woman, as evidenced by the losses of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, sparking a debate on who people would vote for at this point.

“I don’t know that I’m convinced either party puts up the best people. I’m just going to be honest,” Farah Griffin argued. “Like I love you guys, but a lot of you guys defended a guy with the Nazi tattoo who is credibly accused of a number of things.”

Farah Griffin was, of course, referring to Democrat Graham Platner, who dropped out of the Maine senate race earlier this month amid sexual assault allegations from a former partner. At the reminder of their initial support, the hosts of “The View” quickly pushed back, as Farah Griffin conceded that they did walk it back.

“I did not,” Joy Behar said.

“I did, but I didn’t know most of the background,” Sunny Hostin said.

“I didn’t see that tattoo as a Nazi thing,” Whoopi Goldberg offered. “No one ever told me that that tattoo — what that was. And I say, it’s not up to us. It’s up to the people who are voting in that state.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, host Sara Haines argued that, at this point, actual policy is not the highest item on the priority list of voters anymore.

“People are looking for people with character, integrity,” she said. “And policy, to me, is almost third, and I mean that deeply. That’s the policies almost everyone agrees on. The primaries pick the most extreme candidates because of how our system works, but they won’t win in general elections.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.