‘The View’ Hosts Confront Marjorie Taylor Greene About Graham Platner Support: ‘What Do You Even Mean?’

Marjorie Taylor Greene returned to “The View” on Tuesday morning, and things got contentious fast when the ABC hosts confronted the former congresswoman about posts seemingly supporting Graham Platner, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

First up, host Sunny Hostin asked Greene about a now-deleted post, in which Greene shamed one of Platner’s sexual assault accusers for not reporting Platner immediately. In the post, Greene said “don’t turn it into rape for politics with conflicting stories,” but she disputed Hostin’s assertion that Greene accused the woman of “rape for politics.”

Greene encouraged “The View” to put her full post up on the screen, despite the fact that it’s been deleted, prompting the production team to search for it off-screen. In the meantime, Hostin also called out Greene for pointing to the accuser’s past relationship with Platner as a hole in the story.

“The fact that someone dates people, or has had consensual sex with them previously, does not mean that they cannot be raped,” Hostin said. “Married women can be raped. Sex workers can be raped.”

At that, Greene insisted that she and Hostin were in total agreement. But, Hostin pushed back on that.

“Well, we’re not. Because I want to know why you would post that, and accuse her of rape for politics,” she said.

“Well I would like to know why you wouldn’t put up my actual post,” Greene retorted.

By that point, executive producer Brian Teta had found Hostin’s phone and brought it to her, so she could read the full post, which said: “If you are raped or sexually assaulted, report it immediately. Don’t wait years later until the man runs for office to go to news outlets to tell your story. And if you had consensual sex with him years ago, don’t turn it into rape for politics with conflicting stories.”

As the women argued over the post, moderator Whoopi Goldberg steered the conversation forward, prompting host Alyssa Farah Griffin to jump in and ask Greene about another post in support of Platner.

I do find it interesting that Platner is hated by AIPAC and rape accusations show up years later from a woman who dated him.

AIPAC hated Massie too and they rolled out fake AI ads showing lies about him in a sex trio with AOC and Ilhan Omar.

I certainly hope any woman who is… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 6, 2026

In this one, Greene wrote that “I do find it interesting that Platner is hated by AIPAC and rape accusations show up years later from a woman who dated him.” After Greene noted at the start of the conversation that she recognizes “establishment political hit jobs,” Farah Griffin called out her phrasing of this post.

“While criticism of AIPAC is perfectly legitimate political discourse, do you not understand that this plays into antisemitic tropes about Jews controlling things?” she asked. “About Jews and money, and power and politics? What do you even mean by that?”

Greene insisted that what she meant is that “it’s unfortunate that rich donors, that put Israel first, are playing in American politics” and echoed the piece of her post saying that her friend Thomas Massie also fell victim to the committee. Farah Griffin scoffed at that.

“Thomas Massie lost because Donald Trump endorsed against Thomas Massie, to be clear,” she shot back. “You’re gonna blame AIPAC now? Because it feels like blaming the Jews. It feels like you’re blaming the Jews.”

Once again, the women began talking over each other, making clarity more difficult. Eventually, it was Joy Behar that called things to order, noting that they had run out of time, and she still needed to get one more question in.

“Y’all should’ve had me for the whole show,” Greene said with a chuckle.

“No,” Behar retorted.