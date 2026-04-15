‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Vows to Hold Grudge Against Marjorie Taylor Greene Even After Trump Split: ‘We Should Reject Her Altogether’

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to speak out against her one-time ally President Trump, but that doesn’t mean “The View” host Sunny Hostin is willing to forgive her for everything else. In fact, on Wednesday morning, the ABC host doubled down on holding a grudge against Greene.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s recent praise for Greene, and wondered if it signals that remorseful Trump supporters will be welcome in non-MAGA circles. Host Joy Behar eagerly encouraged as much, saying that she will always welcome anyone who has “seen the light.”

Host Sara Haines agreed that she enjoys when someone “sees the light” on an issue, but stressed that “the details matter.” And when it comes to Greene, Haines pointed out that the details indicate that the congresswoman still believes the 2020 election was stolen, “still dances in circles of antisemitism,” and more.

“So what should you do, reject her altogether?” Behar asked

“Yes! We should reject her altogether!” Sunny Hostin immediately retorted.

At that, Behar noted that she doesn’t hold grudges, prompting Hostin to declare: “Well I’m going to hold the grudge.” But, Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin still pushed back, arguing that Greene’s voice against Trump could have a lot of sway among Republican voters.

“But maybe that’s what she needs to do then. She needs to go amongst her people, and convince her people,” Hostin replied. “I’m okay with that, but I’m not welcoming her.”

Behar stressed that it wasn’t like she would start going on vacation with Greene, while Goldberg and Farah Griffin argued that Greene has been going to her circles and convincing people. While Hostin agreed that’s good and necessary, she held firm that she won’t be forgiving Greene anytime soon.

“I just think that if you voted for Donald Trump three times, if you voted for him this last election when we told you what was going to happen — Project 2025, 53% of those initiatives have been implemented,” she bellowed.

“This country is on fire. We are in trouble. People are being killed in the streets. People are unhoused,” Hostin continued. “People can’t afford anything! You need her, but you don’t need to welcome her. I’m sorry, it is unforgivable.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.