Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘The View’ Return Hits Biggest Audience in 9 Months With 2.75 Million Viewers | Exclusive

If there’s one guest who’s sure to bring a record-breaking audience to “The View,” it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As Greene returned to the talk show on Jan. 7, 2026, “The View” tallied up 2.75 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures, marking “The View’s” most-watched telecast in nine months, since April 2025, TheWrap can reveal exclusively. Viewership for the January telecast also grew 7% from the 2.57 million viewers drawn in by Greene’s November appearance on “The View.”

Greene’s appearance boosted “The View” to average 2.61 million total viewers during the week of Jan. 5, soaring 59% over the previous week, which saw an average of 1.64 million viewers.

The week of Jan. 5 also saw “The View” improve its demo viewership among women 25-54, which soared 35% over the last week with an average viewership of 209,000, as well as among women 18-49, which saw a 43% uptick to reach a demo viewership of 166,000, boosting “The View” to drawing its largest overall audience in over nine months.

During the week of Jan. 5, “The View” ranked No. 1 both in households with a 1.73 rating as well as total viewers among the daytime network talk shows, leading NBC’s “Today Third Hour,” which scored a 1.31 rating and 1.95 million viewers, “Today with Jenna & Friends,” which scored a 0.90 rating and 1.355 million viewers, and “NBC News Daily,” which averaged a 0.91 rating and averaged 1.33 million viewers.

Season to date, “The View” is averaging a 1.64 rating and a total viewership of 2.51 million, ranking as the No. 1 program among all broadcast daytime talk shows for the ninth consecutive season.

ABC News also saw ratings successes for “20/20,” which saw its total viewership increase for the second week in a row, with “20/20: Badass Detective” averaging 3.03 million viewers as it aired on Jan. 9, soaring 18% over the previous week’s viewership and 3% when compared to the corresponding year-ago telecast. The installment boosted “20/20” to its most-watched telecast in over seven months.