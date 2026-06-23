‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says It’s a ‘Cop-Out’ to Dump Trump Because ‘Israel Is Controlling’ Him

Both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson publicly renounced their support of the Republican party this week, but the hosts of “The View” are skeptical about their reasonings. According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, it’s a “cop-out” to split with Trump solely because they believe he was manipulated into the war with Iran.

Discussing the topic on Tuesday morning, Farah Griffin noted that she’s “all for people evolving on viewpoints,” and that “changing your mind can be a good thing,” but pointed out that both Greene and Carlson specifically named Israel’s influence on American politics as their breaking point, and said that “Israel is controlling this president.”

“And I’m sorry, that’s a cop-out to me,” Farah Griffin said. “You voted for this man, you campaigned for this man, you put all your faith into this man. So now you’re telling me he doesn’t have a backbone enough to make his own decisions?”

“It reminds me kind of of Lindsey Graham coming out and saying ‘JD Vance owns the Iran deal.’ No, just be willing to criticize the person that you voted for, who is the president in the most powerful nation on Earth,” she continued. “Don’t point to Israel, don’t point to JD Vance. It’s Donald Trump you have a problem with, and say it with your full chest, because you supported him with your full chest.”

Her co-hosts readily agreed, with Sara Haines arguing that Carlson in particular needs to own up to his past support of Trump, “because he was not a one-issue voter.”

Meanwhile, host Joy Behar admitted that she trusts Greene’s split more than Carlson’s, because Greene has also been vocal in her criticisms of how the Trump administration handled the Epstein files (or rather, how they haven’t released them all or helped the victims).

“Tucker Carlson speaks out for Tucker Carlson,” Behar sniped.

The sentiment earned agreement from the table, with Farah Griffin predicting that Carlson will be back with Republicans by the time the next election rolls around, because he will “follow where the money is.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.