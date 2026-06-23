JD Vance’s Appearance on ‘The View’ Scores Most-Watched Episode in Over a Year With 3.3 Million Viewers

“The View” welcomed Vice President JD Vance to the show last week, and his appearance scored the show its most-watched episode in just over a year and a half.

The ABC talk show saw roughly 3.331 million viewers for its June 16 episode, making it the most-watched telecast since the show’s post-election day episode in 2024. Vance’s appearance also became second most-watched episode in nearly five and a half years, after their Jn. 11 episode in 2021 (just days after the insurrection at the Capitol).

Based on Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings from Nielsen Media Research, “The View” averaged 2.942 million viewers for the week, an increase of 22% from the week prior.

Vance appeared on the talk show to promote his book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” but of course, the hosts pressed him on current issues of the day, and the Trump administration’s policy.

There were a few tense moments, including when moderator Whoopi Goldberg called out the VP for spinning her question about people of color, but in general, it was very cordial. Vance even touted his appearance on the show during a White House briefing later, arguing that he’s got great negotiating skills, because host Joy Behar is “tougher than the Iranians.”

Vance joked that he and Behar are now “best friends,” because she said he was “pretty good for a Republican,” which prompted hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin to rib Behar a few days later — which she did not appreciate.

I respect the office,” Behar insisted. “I’m a civilized human being, when someone comes on my show, then you treat them like a human being!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.