JD Vance Takes Swipe at Whoopi Goldberg While Saying ‘The View’ Hosts Were Only ‘A Little Bit Vicious’ | Video

JD Vance labeled the hosts of “The View” as “only a little bit vicious” hours after appearing on the ABC talk show, where he had a somewhat tense exchange with Whoopi Goldberg.

The vice president addressed his appearance on “The View” during his Tuesday night stop by Fox News’ “Gutfeld!,” where he admitted the visit “defied” his expectations.

“Honestly, Greg, I expected them to be absolutely vicious,” Vance said. “And they were only a little bit vicious. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be.”

As Vance went on, he claimed that Joy Behar even offered him a compliment during one of the commercial breaks. Specifically, Vance claimed Behar told him, “You know what, you’re pretty good for a Republican.”

“I was like, ‘Whoa.’ That is a way better compliment than I could’ve expected from Joy Behar,” Vance added.

While Vance seemed to be won over by Behar, he took aim at his tense moment with Goldberg, noting, “I gotta say, I thought Sunny [Hostin], the woman to my left, was going to call me racist. In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, that called me racist. Expectations defied.”

Watch Vance’s comments below.

Vance: I thought Sunny, the woman to my left, was going to call me racist. In reality, it was Whoopi, the woman to my right, that called me racist. Expectations defied. pic.twitter.com/yO1CHiU9lF — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2026

As we previously reported, Vance and Goldberg butted heads during the taping on Tuesday, especially during one moment where the “Sister Act” star asked the vice president about the treatment of people of color in America, wondering what they’ve done to the Trump administration “that has allowed it to really stigmatize” them.

After Vance questioned if Goldberg was suggesting that the administration was “anti-minority or anti-Black,” the Oscar winner accused the vice president of spinning her words.

“No I didn’t say that!” Goldberg sounded off. “I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man. Don’t get me in trouble.”

Though Vance had a somewhat positive take on his appearance on “The View,” Meghan McCain, who was a co-host on the show for four seasons from 2017 to 2021, felt her former co-workers did a less than stellar job.

“My biggest takeaway from Vance on ‘The View’ is honestly how s–tty and undisciplined the hosts STILL ARE,” the conservative television personality wrote on X Tuesday.

“After all these years they still get basics facts wrong, flub easy questions and can’t get through a segment without yelling at each other,” her statement continued. “Vance handled it all very well.”