5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Here are the shows to check out this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) Nobody Wants This Streaming On: Netflix The third season of the fan-favorite rom-com “Nobody Wants This” is back on Netflix. Things are getting serious for Noah and Joanne as they finally prepare to move in together. On top of that, Joanne is finally getting around to taking conversion classes for Judaism. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are looking to continue capturing the magic that made the first two seasons so fun as the will they/won’t they questions are done and the show grows into exploring the couple living together. Read Next

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“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” (Credit: Netflix) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Streaming On: Netflix The first season of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” turned out to be a huge and emotional gut punch and after years, the series is finally getting a second outing. The second season of “Edgerunners” returns to follow a new standalone story in Night City and a new group of people and outcasts. So although the first season of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is phenomenal, you do not necessarily need to have seen it to jump right into the second season.

Chris Pratt as James Reece in “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” (Prime Video) The Terminal List Streaming On: Prime Video Chris Pratt‘s Prime Video military series “The Terminal List” returns this week for its second season. After Pratt’s character, James Reece, completed checking names off his revenge list in the first season, he’s kicking off the sophomore outing, looking to find a new purpose. The second season of the show not only follows the first season but also its spinoff “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” which debuted in 2025. If you want a fun military action story, this is your clear winner.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series on Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) The World Series Playing On: Fox The World Series is back at the end of the week. The start of the seven-game series kicks off on Friday. The teams playing in the series are still being decided but trust that all MLB fans treat the World Series like a holiday regardless of who is playing – mostly because it’s the last baseball until Spring. So the time to tune in really is now or forever hold your peace (until opening day).