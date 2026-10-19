5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Prime Video and More

This week’s new shows debuting across the streaming services include a returning beloved rom-com, a military action thriller and the second outing for a killer animated series.
Perhaps the biggest release of the week is Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This” as the rom-com returns for its third season. Sports fans have the beginning of The World Series while fans who wept their way through “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” can look forward to a new story in Night City after years of waiting.
Here are the shows to check out this week across Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Nobody Wants This
Streaming On: Netflix
The third season of the fan-favorite rom-com “Nobody Wants This” is back on Netflix. Things are getting serious for Noah and Joanne as they finally prepare to move in together. On top of that, Joanne is finally getting around to taking conversion classes for Judaism. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are looking to continue capturing the magic that made the first two seasons so fun as the will they/won’t they questions are done and the show grows into exploring the couple living together.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Streaming On: Netflix
The first season of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” turned out to be a huge and emotional gut punch and after years, the series is finally getting a second outing. The second season of “Edgerunners” returns to follow a new standalone story in Night City and a new group of people and outcasts. So although the first season of “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is phenomenal, you do not necessarily need to have seen it to jump right into the second season.
The Terminal List
Streaming On: Prime Video
Chris Pratt‘s Prime Video military series “The Terminal List” returns this week for its second season. After Pratt’s character, James Reece, completed checking names off his revenge list in the first season, he’s kicking off the sophomore outing, looking to find a new purpose. The second season of the show not only follows the first season but also its spinoff “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” which debuted in 2025. If you want a fun military action story, this is your clear winner.
The World Series
Playing On: Fox
The World Series is back at the end of the week. The start of the seven-game series kicks off on Friday. The teams playing in the series are still being decided but trust that all MLB fans treat the World Series like a holiday regardless of who is playing – mostly because it’s the last baseball until Spring. So the time to tune in really is now or forever hold your peace (until opening day).
Yaga
Streaming On: AMC+
For fans of “Heated Rivalry” who want to just commit to following Hudson Williams through the rest of his career, your next show has arrived. It’s also the perfect time for the spooky season to dive into a new supernatural thriller. Williams stars alongside Carrie-Anne Moss in the series that dives into the folklore myth of the Baba Yaga. If you’re looking for a new horror show to sink your teeth into before the end of October, “Yaga” is showing up right at the finish line to save you.