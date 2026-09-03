‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2: Milla Jovovich, Kevin Zegers and Paul Gross Join Cast

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“Heated Rivalry” has added three more actors to its Season 2 cast in Milla Jovovich, Kevin Zegers and Paul Gross.

Jovovich (“Resident Evil,” “The Fifth Element”) has been tapped to play Dr. Galina Molchalina in the upcoming installment, while Zegers (“The Madison,” “Transamerica,” “Gossip Girl”) joins the cast as Coach Wiebe and Gross (“Good Night, and Good Luck” on Broadway, “Tales of the City”) boards as Commissioner Roger Crowell.

They will join previously announced Season 2 recruits Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie, who will play Harris and Troy opposite Hudson Williams’ Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie’s Ilya Rozanov.

Other cast members added for Season 2 include Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, Priyanka, Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi. They’ll all join Season 1 returners Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Edvin Ryding, François Arnaud, Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Robbie G.K., Callan Potter, Benjamin Roy and Kamilla Kowal.

Season 2 is set to premiere on HBO Max in Spring 2027.

Season 1 centered on the story of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie). “Bound by ambition, rivalry and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understood, what began as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolved into a years-long journey of love, denial and self-discovery,” the official logline reads.

Commissioned by Bell Media’s Crave with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), “Heated Rivalry” is written, directed and executive produced by Jacob Tierney.

Brendan Brady and Jayme Alter Wilson serve as executive producers, while Lori Fischburg and Liane Cunje serve as producers. Rachel Reid serves as a consulting producer while Mike Goldbach serves as co-writer on Season 2.

Zegers is represented by Gersh, Entertainment 360, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox and The Initiative Group. Gross is represented by Molly Madden & Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts Entertainment, Bobblehead Entertainment.