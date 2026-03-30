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5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Reality TV and sports headline a lighter week

Jacob Bryant
Jon Hamm in "Your Friends and Neighbors" Season 2 (Credit: Apple TV)
Jon Hamm in "Your Friends and Neighbors" Season 2 (Credit: Apple TV)

Another week, another flurry of new shows to check out.

This week’s offerings lean toward two great pillars of TV: reality and sports. If you’re looking to be uplifted, there is new “Love on the Spectrum” inbound and if you want to be stressed from mess, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are right around the corner. For the sports fans, weeks of March Madness have set the men’s college basketball Final Four to fight for the right to play in the championship.

Here are the 5 shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more

Love on the Spectrum. Connor in episode 301 of Love on the Spectrum. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Love on the Spectrum

The feel-good reality dating show of the 2020s is back for a new season. Returning favorites like Connor and some new faces looking for love will feature in the latest entry. If the walls of the world have felt like they’re closing in a bit lately, “Love on the Spectrum” is an easy balm to feel good about life and love for a time.

XO-Kitty
Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon in “XO, Kitty” (Netflix)

XO, Kitty

“XO, Kitty” returns to the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” spinoff series for Season 3. Kitty is now a senior at the Korean Independent School of Seoul – or KISS – in South Korea. She’s got the perfect plan for her final year of high school figured out, but growing feelings for Minho and a few more unexpected twists are looking to derail her idealized version of her time at school abroad.

Olivia Munn, James Marsden and Jon Hamm in "Your Friends and Neighbors" Season 2 (Apple TV)
Olivia Munn, James Marsden and Jon Hamm in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 (Apple TV)

Your Friends and Neighbors

Coop’s criminal empire is growing in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 as new billionaire rivals make themselves known. The first season saw Jon Hamm’s Coop struggling as a divorced hedge fund manager who decides to start robbing his wealthy neighbors to varying degrees of success. The second season introduces James Marsden as Owen Ashe, who moves to the neighborhood and begins to make changes that affect Coop’s latest plans to expand his robbing schemes.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 16 cast (Bravo)
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16 cast (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back for Season 17. The latest season includes returning stars Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell, along with newcomers Pinky Cole and K. Michelle. New love interests and house foreclosures are just some of the things to expect in the new episodes.

Brad Underwood/Illinois Basketball (Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Brad Underwood/Illinois Basketball (Credit: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

March Madness Final Four

Weeks of college basketball madness have settled with the Final Four. Illinois, Michigan, UConn and Arizona will square off on Saturday for a chance to play in the championship game. A chalky tournament but a thrilling one is likely to end in the same fashion, as a potential Big 10 rematch looms in the final game.

"Your Friends and Neighbors" (Apple TV+)
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Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

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