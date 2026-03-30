5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Another week, another flurry of new shows to check out.

This week’s offerings lean toward two great pillars of TV: reality and sports. If you’re looking to be uplifted, there is new “Love on the Spectrum” inbound and if you want to be stressed from mess, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are right around the corner. For the sports fans, weeks of March Madness have set the men’s college basketball Final Four to fight for the right to play in the championship.

Here are the 5 shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more