5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Apple TV and More

Another week, another flurry of new shows to check out.
This week’s offerings lean toward two great pillars of TV: reality and sports. If you’re looking to be uplifted, there is new “Love on the Spectrum” inbound and if you want to be stressed from mess, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are right around the corner. For the sports fans, weeks of March Madness have set the men’s college basketball Final Four to fight for the right to play in the championship.
Here are the 5 shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple TV and more
Love on the Spectrum
The feel-good reality dating show of the 2020s is back for a new season. Returning favorites like Connor and some new faces looking for love will feature in the latest entry. If the walls of the world have felt like they’re closing in a bit lately, “Love on the Spectrum” is an easy balm to feel good about life and love for a time.
XO, Kitty
“XO, Kitty” returns to the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” spinoff series for Season 3. Kitty is now a senior at the Korean Independent School of Seoul – or KISS – in South Korea. She’s got the perfect plan for her final year of high school figured out, but growing feelings for Minho and a few more unexpected twists are looking to derail her idealized version of her time at school abroad.
Your Friends and Neighbors
Coop’s criminal empire is growing in “Your Friends and Neighbors” Season 2 as new billionaire rivals make themselves known. The first season saw Jon Hamm’s Coop struggling as a divorced hedge fund manager who decides to start robbing his wealthy neighbors to varying degrees of success. The second season introduces James Marsden as Owen Ashe, who moves to the neighborhood and begins to make changes that affect Coop’s latest plans to expand his robbing schemes.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back for Season 17. The latest season includes returning stars Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell, along with newcomers Pinky Cole and K. Michelle. New love interests and house foreclosures are just some of the things to expect in the new episodes.
March Madness Final Four
Weeks of college basketball madness have settled with the Final Four. Illinois, Michigan, UConn and Arizona will square off on Saturday for a chance to play in the championship game. A chalky tournament but a thrilling one is likely to end in the same fashion, as a potential Big 10 rematch looms in the final game.