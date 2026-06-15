5 New Shows to Stream This Week on HBO Max, Paramount+ and More

This week’s new shows include one of the year’s biggest.
Among the many returning TV series to tune into this week, high on the list for many is going to be “House of the Dragon” Season 3. The second season of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff ended on quite a cliffhanger with the two sides poised to clash in a major sea battle. The show’s return is likely to start with quite the bang.
Here are the shows to check out this week whether you’re into “House of the Dragon” or not.
Grantchester
“Grantchester” premiered its 11th and final season on PBS on Sunday. The series looks to wrap up the various storylines that have made the British mystery such a beloved and cozy story for over a decade. While the final season might not be the best jumping-on point, a show that makes it through to Season 11 is bound to be one worth checking out, especially if you’re looking for explorations of murder and faith.
Las Culturistas Culture Awards
The Las Culturistas Culture Awards have become a pop culture touchstone over the last few years, and the show lands on Bravo this Wednesday. Whether you’re a fan of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ podcast or not, the show is a refreshing and hilarious take on the award season and is usually responsible for at least a couple of viral moments.
Sugar
The first season of “Sugar” ended with such a shocking cliffhanger that it’s too good to be spoiled here. But needless to say, that ending has made the wait for a second season feel miserable. But this less-talked-about Apple TV gem is finally back on Friday. Colin Farrell is doing his neo-noir crime thriller thing, which is also something quite a bit more (again, no spoilers here). If you missed the show during its debut season, now is the time to catch up, and if you’ve been eagerly awaiting more, it’s almost time.
House of the Dragon
“House of the Dragon” is finally back for a third season after the Season 2 finale left with Team Black and Team Green teetering on the brink of a major battle. Rhaenyra and Alicent made plans in secret for an attack on King’s Landing, and fans have been waiting almost two years to see the bloody Battle of the Gullet play out. Buckle up for another season of dragons and palace intrigue when “House of the Dragon” returns to HBO and HBO Max on Sunday.
The Agency
“The Agency” – an American remake of the French series “Le Bureau des Légendes” – returns for its second season on Sunday. The story follows Michael Fassbender’s CIA operative character, who is called home and reconnects with a former lover. The second season picks up with his lover (played by Jodie Turner-Smith) being kidnapped and held political prisoner in Sudan, and Fassbender’s character going out on his rescue mission.