5 New Shows to Stream This Week on HBO Max, Paramount+ and More

This week’s new shows include one of the year’s biggest.

Among the many returning TV series to tune into this week, high on the list for many is going to be “House of the Dragon” Season 3. The second season of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff ended on quite a cliffhanger with the two sides poised to clash in a major sea battle. The show’s return is likely to start with quite the bang.

Here are the shows to check out this week whether you’re into “House of the Dragon” or not.