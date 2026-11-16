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This week’s new shows to stream include the ending of one massive show and the return of a beloved adaptation.

The new week welcomes a new batch of shows to the streaming echelons and this week marks the beginning of the end for Showtime hit “Yellowjackets.” The fourth and final season kicks off this week with hopes and promises of answers for fans. Elsewhere, the new “Percy Jackson” season lands at Disney+ and the 2026 CMA Awards airs live and then streaming.

Here are the new shows to stream this week.