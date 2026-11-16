This week’s new shows to stream include the ending of one massive show and the return of a beloved adaptation.
The new week welcomes a new batch of shows to the streaming echelons and this week marks the beginning of the end for Showtime hit “Yellowjackets.” The fourth and final season kicks off this week with hopes and promises of answers for fans. Elsewhere, the new “Percy Jackson” season lands at Disney+ and the 2026 CMA Awards airs live and then streaming.
Here are the new shows to stream this week.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Where to Stream: Disney+
The third season of Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” adaptation returns to the stream at the end of the year that kicked off with Season 2’s conclusion. That should make fans of the story happy to be getting more from the show so soon, and things are looking to be heating up as the show adapts “Titan’s Curse” and moves into a part of the story that has never been made for the screen. Expect more swashbuckling adventure from the core trio as the fight against Kronos kicks up when the show returns on Friday.
Yellowjackets
Where to Stream: Paramount+
“Yellowjackets” is back for the fourth and final season of the Showtime hit this Friday. Fans have been theory-crafting and connecting dots since the first episode of the first season found the group of high school soccer players stranded in the woods after a crash. Now the girls have been rescued, and the origins of how they began burying the demons they found and made to survive in the woods will be explained. For everyone waiting on the edge of their seat for answers, the final season should provide.
The Altruists
Where to Stream: Netflix
Yearning for a biographical series about tech billionaires falling on their face? “The Altruists” is your ticket to a good time. Netflix’s new limited series tells the story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX crumbling under its own weight, all while their toxic connection to one another plays out. Want to see the rich fall? “The Altruists” arrives on Netflix this Thursday.
CMA Awards
Where to Stream: Disney+/Hulu
The latest annual Country Music Awards are back to honor the very best in the genre with accolades and let them flex with new performances. Unsurprisingly, Ella Langley leads the field with 9 total nominations for the 2026 series, with Miranda Lambert trailing behind with 7 and Kacey Musgraves with 5. Brooks and Dunn will also be honored with a lifetime achievement award during the show.
The Assassin
Where to Stream: AMC+
In the mood for more spy stories with “Slow Horses” off the air? “The Assassin” could be a fix for you. The second season of the AMC+ show picks up with Julie – a retired assassin – reconnecting with her son only to find herself not being invited to their Season 2 wedding after helping him out of a jam. The trip ends in a nightmare, and her son finds himself turning to his mother to once again help get him out of it.