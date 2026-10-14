‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Teaser Hints at Troubled Homecoming for Survivors

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“Yellowjackets” Season 4 marks the show’s final outing, and the teaser hints at a rough homecoming for the survivors.

The first trailer for the Showtime-turned-Paramount+ series’ final season reveals that surviving a plane crash, turning to cannibalism and eventually being rescued come with their own growing pains when it comes to readjusting to life back home. At the start of the teaser, all the survivors are seen recounting their experiences on camera with vacant stares. Their parents attribute their behavior to the shock of being found, but it’s more likely that the changes the girls underwent to survive are still haunting them.

Set to Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” the teaser shows the girls struggling to readjust to life back home. One man tells Shauna, “you girls are American heroes,” on the side of the road, but she simply turns and walks away. When asked if there’s anyone else out in the woods they should be looking for, the girls have no answer.