‘Yellowjackets’ Season 4 Teaser Hints at Troubled Homecoming for Survivors

“Yellowjackets” Season 4 marks the show’s final outing, and the teaser hints at a rough homecoming for the survivors.
The first trailer for the Showtime-turned-Paramount+ series’ final season reveals that surviving a plane crash, turning to cannibalism and eventually being rescued come with their own growing pains when it comes to readjusting to life back home. At the start of the teaser, all the survivors are seen recounting their experiences on camera with vacant stares. Their parents attribute their behavior to the shock of being found, but it’s more likely that the changes the girls underwent to survive are still haunting them.
Set to Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” the teaser shows the girls struggling to readjust to life back home. One man tells Shauna, “you girls are American heroes,” on the side of the road, but she simply turns and walks away. When asked if there’s anyone else out in the woods they should be looking for, the girls have no answer.
“So, what does it feel like to be home,” a boy asks Shauna.
“It doesn’t,” she responds.
There are plenty of gun cockings, explosions and screaming to follow as the teaser promises “The Final Reckoning” for the show. “Yellowjackets” Season 4 premieres on Nov. 20.
“Everything that we saw,” Van says. “Everything we did. We weren’t supposed to leave.”
Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers, “Yellowjackets” premiered in 2021. The drama follows a soccer team that becomes stranded in the remote northern wilderness after a plane crash. But as the young women turn on each other and the madness of isolation and the wilderness creeps in, it becomes unclear whether their survival was a blessing or a curse. The series unfolds across two timelines: one set at the time of the crash in 1996 and the other following the survivors as adults coping with what they did 25 years earlier.
Season 4 stars Melanie Lynskey (“Castle Rock”), Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”), Tawny Cypress (“Unforgettable”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), Sophie Thatcher (“Heretic”), Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Courtney Eaton (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Liv Hewson (“Santa Clarita Diet”), Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”), Kevin Alves (“Locke & Key”), Sarah Desjardins (“The Night Agent”), Nia Sondaya (“Heart Shot”), Jenna Burgess (“Lies Between Friends”) and Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”).